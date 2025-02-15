Jayson Tatum snubs Caitlin Clark while revealing his favorite WNBA player

Jayson Tatum revealed his favorite WNBA player amid all the hype Caitlin Clark is getting. The Indiana Fever brought new eyes to the league after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, elevating the fan experience with consistent game performances that ensured her collegiate exploits would be translated into the W.

During the All-Star Game media availability on Saturday, the Boston Celtics star was inquired about his favorite WNBA player. Instead of going with Clark, Tatum picked Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, the reigning unanimous WNBA MVP.

Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson have become good friends in recent years. They were featured on a Ruffles campaign and were selected as NBA 2K covers. Even so, Wilson has performed at the highest level to earn more recognition from her peers and NBA players.

A'ja Wilson unlocked a new level in her game in 2024, breaking the WNBA single-season scoring record (1,021), the single-season record in total rebounds (451) and becoming the second player in WNBA history to be named the MVP unanimously. At times, Wilson was the only positive thing the Aces had to show.

The veteran center willed her team to the No. 4 seed in the league standings but couldn't do much against the eventual champions - New York Liberty - when they clashed in the postseason's second round.

Charles Barkley trolls Jayson Tatum's team ahead of All-Star game

Before Jayson Tatum made it to the Bay to represent Team Shaq in the revamped All-Star Game, NBA legend Charles Barkley joked about JT's team and the tensions there might be inside the locker room.

Shaquille O'Neal drafted players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis (injured; replaced by Kyrie Irving), Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Tatum into his All-Star team. Barkley, the 1993 NBA MVP, said all those situations would backfire on Shaq's winning aspirations.

“My international players got all these different languages. They not gonna be mad at each other. They just gonna be able to get it on. Shaq's team gonna hate each other," Barkley responded.

“LeBron [James] and AD [Davis] ain’t gonna be speaking ‘cause they mad at each other. KD [Durant] gonna hate Steph [Curry] cause he don’t wanna play with him,” he added.

Jayson Tatum and Co. will be under heavy scrutiny Sunday night. Many fans are waiting to see how Team Shaq plays its three competitive games in the new All-Star matchup.

