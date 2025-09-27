Jonas Brothers receives heartfelt shoutout from Mercury star over concert conflict amid deep playoff run

After going down 0-1 in the semifinal series, the Phoenix Mercury won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Phoenix's Big 3, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas combined for 65 of their team's 84 points. While it was a great day for Phoenix fans, not all were happy with the scheduling of the game. Game 4 was scheduled on the same day that the Jonas Brothers were scheduled to perform in Phoenix. The schedule clash forced the band to postpone the show to Sept. 29. In the postgame interview, when Copper was asked if she had any message for the Jonas Brothers fans, Copper tried to rub some ointment on the fans' wounds.&quot;Hey, we so sorry. Jonas Brothers I love y'all…. ‘Burnin' Up' my favorite song,&quot; she said. Phoenix trailed by 4 points entering the 4th quarter. However, the big defensive plays from them held the best team in the league to just 9 points. Satou Sabally led the fourth quarter offensive assault, outscoring the opponents by herself.The Mercury have played very physically in both the first round and the semifinal series, and it has really paid them well. Satou Sabally defends Mercury teammates Kahleah Copper and Alyssa ThomasSatou Sabally's 4th quarter explosion led the Phoenix Mercury's Game 3 win over the Lynx. The southpaw scored 15 of the Phoenix's 21 points and outscored the Lynx all by herself, who were limited to 9 points in the quarter. However, it was Alyssa Thomas' overall performance that kept the Phoenix team in the game in the first three quarters. Thomas recorded 21 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks in 36 minutes. Mercury guard Kahleah Copper also added 21 points. After the game, Satou Sabally called out doubters who doubted Phoenix and undermined both Thomas and Copper. &quot;ESPN, all of them, they ranked us really low, and I think to me, it's a disrespect towards those two,&quot; Sabally said postgame. &quot;They’re gold medalists, they're All-Stars, and to put that type of disrespect towards people who’ve literally been in the league for so long… That just fuels us.&quot;While it wouldn't be an easy quest, Phoenix has shown that they have a legitimate chance to win it all this year. Moreover, all three of their stars have displayed consistency throughout the playoffs. With the Mercury taking a 2-1 lead in the series, they are even more motivated to take the Lynx down.