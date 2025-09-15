  • home icon
"Jonathan Taylor is like that" - Caitlin Clark shouts out Colts RB as 2x Pro Bowler's clutch 68-yard dash helps to seal win against Broncos

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 15, 2025 13:05 GMT
Caitlin Clark shouts out Colts RB as 2x Pro Bowler
Caitlin Clark shouts out Colts RB as 2x Pro Bowler's clutch 68-yard dash helps to seal win against Broncos. (Image Source: Imagn)

Caitlin Clark gave a shoutout to Indianapolis Colts' star running back Jonathan Taylor after he helped his team secure their second consecutive win. The Colts defeated the Denver Broncos in their second game of the season on Sunday and are 2-0 for the first time since 2009.

It was an intense game that came down to the wire. Taylor's 68-year sprint was one of the key plays down the stretch, and the Colts walked away with a close 29-28 victory. Taylor finished the game with 27 touches for 215 yards and a TD.

After witnessing the nerve-racking game, which came down to a last-second field goal, Caitlin Clark summarised her thoughts and expressed them in an X post. She shouted out Taylor for being a key factor.

"Jonathan Taylor is like that.. Big win for the Colts !!!" the Fever star wrote.
Clark is a big football fan, and she does not hide her love for the game. She supports the Kansas City Chiefs and has been spotted attending their games on multiple occasions. She even attended a game alongside Taylor Swift, who is Clark's favourite artist and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's fiancée.

As the biggest name in women's basketball representing Indiana, Clark also supports the Colts as her second-favorite team in the league.

Caitlin Clark faces double disappointment amid recovery from season-ending injury

Caitlin Clark had to face double the disappointment on Sunday as both the Indiana Fever and the Kansas City Chiefs lost their games. The Fever played the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA playoffs' first round. However, the Dream dominated the injury-plagued Fever and walked away with an 80-68 win.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs had a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Chiefs put up a fight and were right behind the Eagles for the majority of the game.

At one point, Caitlin Clark wished for the Chiefs' magic on her X account.

"Feeling some Chiefs magic to finish the game here come on!!!" she tweeted.
However, Kansas could not finish the job as the Eagles got the best of the game in the fourth. The reigning NFL champions secured a 20-17 win and handed the Chiefs their second consecutive loss of the season.

Clark is currently recovering from a season-ending injury, which has ruled her out from supporting her team on the crucial playoff stage. The Fever guard last played in an 85-77 win against the Connecticut Sun on Jul. 15. Since then, she has been out with a groin injury.

Edited by John Maxwell
