"Just making room for DeWanna Bonner" - WNBA fans react to Phoenix Mercury sidelining Megan McConnell over knee injury

WNBA fans reacted to the Phoenix Mercury waiving Megan McConnell, shortly signing her. The Mercury are having a great season, but they have been hit with multiple injuries after 15 games.

McConnell, the sister of Indiana Pacers star T.J. McConnell, has been suffering from a knee issue and only signed earlier this month. According to Bleacher Report, McConnell suffered a tibial plateau fracture and was allowed to rehab her injury with the team.

However, in light of DeWanna Bonner being released by the Indiana Fever, some fans believed that McConnell was waived because the Phoenix Mercury wanted to sign Bonner, where her partner, Alyssa Thomas, plays.

"Soooooooo is this the table set that was needed for them to bring in Bonner via a reworked contract?" a fan wrote.

"Wonder if they will sign Bonner so she can play with her wife. Cause less straight people creates a better basketball team," another added.

For some fans, the Mercury kept McConnell because her brother was playing in the NBA Finals.

"They really said “we got to the media coverage we wanted and the NBA Finals are over, bye,” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote that she was waived because of her brother.

"Waived because her brother lost in the NBA finals," another added.

Mercury guard Lexi Held recently suffered from a partially collapsed lung. She is expected to be out for weeks. A fan wrote that the Phoenix Mercury were forced to waive McConnell because of the team's situation.

"Had to waive her with Lexi Held being ruled out. Unfortunate but they need players who can play."

One of the fans felt bad for the McConnell family.

"How much more can this family take😢😢," a fan wrote.

Yet another fan again commented that Phoenix was making moves because they wanted to sign Bonner. A fan wrote:

"Do not tell that girl that you when y’all are just making room for DB!🤣😂."

After waiving Megan McConnell, Mercury signs Kiana Williams

Amid the widespread anticipation that the Phoenix Mercury were setting up things to sign DeWanna Bonner, the Mercury signed Kiana Williams on Thursday.

Williams, drafted by the Seattle Storm, has only played 27 WNBA games. She joined the Connecticut Sun in 2022 and had to sit out in 2023 after being waived. Last season, she was signed by the Storm and played 13 games.

The Phoenix Mercury are currently the third seed in the WNBA with an 11-4 record.

