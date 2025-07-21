  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Just tell Cathy to pay us": Sophie Cunningham doubles down on "Pay us what you owe us" with direct message to WNBA commissioner 

"Just tell Cathy to pay us": Sophie Cunningham doubles down on "Pay us what you owe us" with direct message to WNBA commissioner 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 21, 2025 13:30 GMT
&quot;Just tell Cathy to pay us&quot;: Sophie Cunningham doubles down on &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; with direct message to WNBA commissioner (Image Source: IMAGN)
"Just tell Cathy to pay us": Sophie Cunningham doubles down on "Pay us what you owe us" with direct message to WNBA commissioner (Image Source: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham doubled down on supporting the WNBA All-Stars' "pay us what you owe us" movement during the weekend. During a media session with reporters on Sunday, Cunningham sent a direct message to commissioner Cathy Engelbert after a reporter asked her about the 44-game season and breaking it down with adequate breaks for players.

Ad

Cunningham delivered a blunt response to the question by calling out Engelbert, saying:

"You can just tell Cathy to pay us and then we can have a discussion, so, yeah."

(2:24 onwards)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The change in the scheduling can only take place next season, when the new CBA kicks in. However, the WNBPA and WNBA haven't reached an agreement. They remain far from the negotiations, with players seemingly disgruntled.

It led to the All-Stars donning "pay us what you owe us" warm-up t-shirts before Sunday's All-Star game. Cunningham, who was watching the game from home, made her feelings clear on the matter with a comment on a WNBPA's Instagram post, saying:

Ad
"PERIOD"
Ad

Several players weren't pleased with a shorter All-Star break, especially the ones participating on Saturday. The break began on Thursday and lasts until Monday, with multiple teams resuming playing on Tuesday.

For All-Stars, the break was merely for three nights.

Sophie Cunningham lauds Indiana fans for showing out during 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend

The WNBA's decision to host the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend turned out successfully despite Caitlin Clark's absence. Clark pulled out of the game and 3-point contest because of a right groin issue she sustained days before the All-Star festivities began.

Ad

Nevertheless, the fan atmosphere and Indiana's reception made the event a success. Sophie Cunningham lauded the city for showing out, saying:

"It was awesome, Indiana showed out for All-Star. I said multiple times that we have the best fans. The love, the encouragement they show us on a weekly basis, now other teams and players got to see what we see all the time."
Ad

Cunnigham has quickly become a fan favorite in Indiana and could be a long-term piece for the team. Her bond with the players has stood out, especially with Clark and that's important from the Fever's perspective.

Also read: Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham getting loose in WNBA All-Star after-party

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications