"Just tell Cathy to pay us": Sophie Cunningham doubles down on "Pay us what you owe us" with direct message to WNBA commissioner 

Sophie Cunningham doubled down on supporting the WNBA All-Stars' "pay us what you owe us" movement during the weekend. During a media session with reporters on Sunday, Cunningham sent a direct message to commissioner Cathy Engelbert after a reporter asked her about the 44-game season and breaking it down with adequate breaks for players.Cunningham delivered a blunt response to the question by calling out Engelbert, saying:"You can just tell Cathy to pay us and then we can have a discussion, so, yeah."(2:24 onwards)The change in the scheduling can only take place next season, when the new CBA kicks in. However, the WNBPA and WNBA haven't reached an agreement. They remain far from the negotiations, with players seemingly disgruntled.It led to the All-Stars donning "pay us what you owe us" warm-up t-shirts before Sunday's All-Star game. Cunningham, who was watching the game from home, made her feelings clear on the matter with a comment on a WNBPA's Instagram post, saying:"PERIOD" View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral players weren't pleased with a shorter All-Star break, especially the ones participating on Saturday. The break began on Thursday and lasts until Monday, with multiple teams resuming playing on Tuesday.For All-Stars, the break was merely for three nights.Sophie Cunningham lauds Indiana fans for showing out during 2025 WNBA All-Star weekendThe WNBA's decision to host the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend turned out successfully despite Caitlin Clark's absence. Clark pulled out of the game and 3-point contest because of a right groin issue she sustained days before the All-Star festivities began.Nevertheless, the fan atmosphere and Indiana's reception made the event a success. Sophie Cunningham lauded the city for showing out, saying:"It was awesome, Indiana showed out for All-Star. I said multiple times that we have the best fans. The love, the encouragement they show us on a weekly basis, now other teams and players got to see what we see all the time."Cunnigham has quickly become a fan favorite in Indiana and could be a long-term piece for the team. Her bond with the players has stood out, especially with Clark and that's important from the Fever's perspective.