Kamilla Cardoso reveals desire to have signature shoes after Angel Reese's successful drop: "One of my biggest dreams"

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 18, 2025 23:52 GMT
Seattle Storm v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Kamilla Cardoso reveals her signature shoe plan with Nike after Angel Reese's AR1 success [Picture Credit: Getty]

With Angel Reese officially becoming one of the only few players to have sold her signature shoes, the WNBA's sneaker market officially became more competitive. The signature shoe, far from being just about money, has become a marker of a player's impact, both on and off the court.

Reese's teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, who was the third pick by the Chicago Sky, is a Nike athlete. Over the years, she has rocked Nike A'One and some of Kevin Durant's signature shoes, but didn't have one of her own. Cardoso has also played in Nike LeBrons on multiple occasions.

On Thursday, on the same day Angel Reese's AR1 dropped at retail stores, Cardoso, in an interview, expressed her feelings about owning her signature sneaker line.

"Yes, I've thought about it," she said. "This is one of my biggest dreams as an athlete, but it's a complicated conversation that will take some time. We're working on it."
Cardoso signed with Nike shortly after she joined the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. Before entering the league, she wore Under Armor.

Angel Reese was one of the players that Reebok brought on board in their quest to rebrand and reach new customers. Shaquille O'Neal played a big role in recruiting Reese. With a player like the Sky star, with a deeper reach among fans, the shoe brand is expected to succeed.

Hyped up Angel Reese bursts out in enjoyment after early AR1 reviews

Angel Reese's Reebok AR1 met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. The average rating of the shoes was 4.4 on the Reebok website. On top of that, AR1 was sold out within minutes of the official release on Thursday.

Shortly after all three released colorways were sold out, Reese posted a long message on her social media, thanking her fans for the support.

"I'm in full tears right now🥺 Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk—but guess what? They all sold out! I’m sooooo THANKFUL & beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support. REEBOK IS BACK! 🤍👟 @Reebok"

Angel Reese later posted a screenshot of her first signature shoes being sold out on X. The Sky star thanked her supporters for getting their hands on the limited pairs released by Reebok.

"#THANKYAAAAA," she wrote to her fans.
Reese's AR1 was priced at $120. With the overwhelmingly positive responses, there is a large expectation that the shoe company will soon start replenishing its stock. So far, Reebok has released "Mebounds," "Diamond Dust" and "Receits Ready" colorways of AR1.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
