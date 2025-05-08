"Kate Martin attracted a bigger preseason crowd than Caitlin Clark": Fans erupt after Valkyries set the bar high with astounding numbers in WNBA debut

WNBA fans reacted to Kate Martin's Golden State Valkyries setting a new record this season. The 13th team in the WNBA faced the Los Angeles Sparks in their opening preseason game, and it was a much bigger success than anticipated.

Ad

The game saw an attendance of 17,428 at Chase Center, the highest attendance a preseason game had seen. The numbers were over 2,000 more than Caitlin Clark's return game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian women's national team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The astounding numbers had fans talking on social media, with one fan highlighting that Kate Martin attracted a bigger crowd than Clark.

"So, Kate Martin attracted a bigger preseason crowd than Caitlin Clark did! Good for her! (I'm an Iowa fan, so I love both of them.)," the fan wrote.

A fan said that if fans packed the arena, it would eventually help players in the new CBA negotiations.

Ad

"I hope Valkyries fans pack it out every game. That will be good for the game and the CBA negotiations," the fan wrote.

Some fans watching the game noted that the game's atmosphere was electric, while some added that the whole experience was a party.

"That was incredible energy for a pre-season game. The whole presentation of the Chase Center from 4 pm to the end of the game was a party, so much fun," the fan wrote.

Ad

"Not just that. Energy was insane even from the tv," another fan noted.

"atmosphere was electric!! can’t wait to go to more Valkeryries games 💜," another fan wrote.

The first game also added some new fans to their fan base.

"Finally a team I can root for in the WNBA. This gives me a reason to tune in," the fan wrote.

Ad

The Chase Center was called Ballhalla for the Valkyries games, leaving some fans incredibly happy.

"Ballhalla is a fire name," the fan wrote.

Iowa basketball has a priceless response to Kate Martin's debut as Valkyries

Iowa women's basketball's social media team was focused on Kate Martin in the Valkyries' first preseason game. When the Valkyries' social media posted a video of Martin scoring on three Sparks defenders, the @IowaWBB had a perfect response on X/Twitter.

Ad

"Golden Kate 😎," @IowaWBB wrote in the repost.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Martin and the Valkyries lost their opening preseason game, they showed a lot of heart. Against the likes of Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Valkyries held the fort tight after trailing by 14 points in the first half.

Except for Laeticia Amihere, none of the Valkyries players scored in double digits. Kayla Thornton and Monique Billings both had nine points. Kate Martin struggled in her first game, scoring eight points on 25.0% shooting, including 14.3% from the 3-point line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More