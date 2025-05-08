"Kate Martin attracted a bigger preseason crowd than Caitlin Clark": Fans erupt after Valkyries set the bar high with astounding numbers in WNBA debut

WNBA fans reacted to Kate Martin's Golden State Valkyries setting a new record this season. The 13th team in the WNBA faced the Los Angeles Sparks in their opening preseason game, and it was a much bigger success than anticipated.
The game saw an attendance of 17,428 at Chase Center, the highest attendance a preseason game had seen. The numbers were over 2,000 more than Caitlin Clark's return game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian women's national team.
The astounding numbers had fans talking on social media, with one fan highlighting that Kate Martin attracted a bigger crowd than Clark.
"So, Kate Martin attracted a bigger preseason crowd than Caitlin Clark did! Good for her! (I'm an Iowa fan, so I love both of them.)," the fan wrote.
A fan said that if fans packed the arena, it would eventually help players in the new CBA negotiations.
"I hope Valkyries fans pack it out every game. That will be good for the game and the CBA negotiations," the fan wrote.
Some fans watching the game noted that the game's atmosphere was electric, while some added that the whole experience was a party.
"That was incredible energy for a pre-season game. The whole presentation of the Chase Center from 4 pm to the end of the game was a party, so much fun," the fan wrote.
"Not just that. Energy was insane even from the tv," another fan noted.
"atmosphere was electric!! can’t wait to go to more Valkeryries games 💜," another fan wrote.
The first game also added some new fans to their fan base.
"Finally a team I can root for in the WNBA. This gives me a reason to tune in," the fan wrote.
The Chase Center was called Ballhalla for the Valkyries games, leaving some fans incredibly happy.
"Ballhalla is a fire name," the fan wrote.
Iowa basketball has a priceless response to Kate Martin's debut as Valkyries
Iowa women's basketball's social media team was focused on Kate Martin in the Valkyries' first preseason game. When the Valkyries' social media posted a video of Martin scoring on three Sparks defenders, the @IowaWBB had a perfect response on X/Twitter.
"Golden Kate 😎," @IowaWBB wrote in the repost.
Although Martin and the Valkyries lost their opening preseason game, they showed a lot of heart. Against the likes of Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Valkyries held the fort tight after trailing by 14 points in the first half.
Except for Laeticia Amihere, none of the Valkyries players scored in double digits. Kayla Thornton and Monique Billings both had nine points. Kate Martin struggled in her first game, scoring eight points on 25.0% shooting, including 14.3% from the 3-point line.