Caitlin Clark’s exhibition game vs. Brazil already breaking price records

Since entering the limelight, Caitlin Clark has been setting records. From breaking all-time scoring records with the Iowa Hawkeyes to leading the league in assists in her rookie year, she has been a phenomenal ambassador for the WNBA. The latest report on ticket sales for Clark's upcoming game could easily sum up her growing popularity.

Ad

On Friday, FOS reported that the preseason contest between Clark's Indiana Fever and the Brazilian women's national team has become the highest-priced game featuring Caitlin Clark. The average resale ticket price for the exhibition game on Sunday is $440.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Multiple factors are behind the massive ticket price increase, including Caitlin Clark's playing against an international team. Another reason could be that the game is being played at the University of Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Per Front Office Sports, the next three highest-priced games have all been from college games. On Mar. 3, 2024, when she set the new NCAA all-time scoring record in a game against Ohio State, the average ticket price went to $411.

Ad

The next highest ticket prices came in the same month in 2024 and earlier this year. On Feb.15 last year, when she broke the NCAA’s women’s all-time scoring record, the average price touched $309. Moreover, the average cost for Clark’s jersey retirement game between Iowa and USC was $289.

The ticket prices for Indiana Fever games have also gone up. The average Fever road game is $272, compared to $171 last year, and the teams are reportedly moving their Fever games to bigger arenas.

Ad

Kamilla Cardoso picks Caitlin Clark over teammate Angel Reese as the most promising player in WNBA

Caitlin Clark's rookie season showed what the Indiana Fever star could be in the next few years. Leading the league in assists in her rookie season and displaying elite offensive caliber to lead the Fever team into the playoffs, Clark raised her bar.

Ad

In terms of having a promising career, the WNBA star certainly leads the group, and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso believes in this, too. Ahead of the contest against her national team, Cardoso was asked a series of Portuguese questions.

When the interviewer asked to name the player she thought was most promising, Cardoso named Caitlin Clark.

Expand Tweet

Cardoso's teammates Angel Reese and Clark have been pitted against each other since their rookie season, creating two big competing fan bases. Anytime Reese and Clark faced each other, they were able to bring the largest number of fans into the arena. Notably, the Sky and the Fever will face each other in ESPN's doubleheader on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More