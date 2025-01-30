Kate Martin and Lexie Hull have become budding stars in women’s basketball over the past year. From the WNBA to the Unrivaled League, they have been two of the most recognizable names in the sport, earning recognition, including endorsements from several sports brands.

One of them is Athleta, who partnered with Martin and Hull to be on its Power of She Collective, alongside other athletes in different sports. They were the latest additions to a wide array of female athletes recognized by the sportswear brand for their contributions to women’s sports. Athleta announced their inclusion on Thursday in an Instagram post.

The WNBA players were congratulated in the comment section. One of them was American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who has won nine Olympic gold medals and 21 world championships in her illustrious career. Ledecky was excited for them after the brand’s announcement.

“Let’s gooo #PowerOfShe,” Ledecky wrote.

Ledecky's comment (image credit: instagram/athleta)

The Power of She Collective started in 2023 with numerous sports stars headlining the core in the hopes of inspiring young women. Ledecky was one of the first athletes that the brand partnered with alongside Simone Biles, Natalie Coughlin, Brenna Huckaby and Monique Billings, among others.

According to Athleta’s website, the partnership means that Hull and Martin will have a say on its product innovations, which the brand said will cater to mainly women in the field of sports.

Martin is featured in the Unrivaled league with team Laces, while Hull plays for Rose BC. In the WNBA, Martin will play for the expansion team Golden State Valkyries while Hull is with the Indiana Fever.

Lexie Hull reveals inspiring reason why she and Kate Martin are perfect with Athleta

In an interview with Women’s Fastbreak of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Lexie Hull expressed her excitement about her new venture with the sportswear brand and her upcoming collaborations with Kate Martin.

“I was excited about was Athleta's view on the partnership and it being more of a holistic partnership versus just taking pictures and being done type of thing," Hull said. "I'm excited for those pictures and campaigns, but also being on the ground and being part of actual activations where I can meet girls and inspire girls in person.”

Hull admitted that she and Martin do not know much about each other but she is positive that Martin, a teammate of her college teammate Caitlin Clark with the Fever, could impact young girls’ lives through the partnership.

“She's a great person. I knew her a little bit through Caitlin [Clark], but I am so excited that they've chosen Kate as someone I get to do a lot of things with, and I know she's an inspiration to a lot of young girls,” she added.

For now, the two will now turn their focus to the Unrivaled league.

