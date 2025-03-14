Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee drops 3-word reaction as she shares exchange with friend over 'gorgeous' moon

Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee dropped her reaction to a conversation with her friend. On Thursday, Gransee shared a screenshot of her conversation with her friend Shane on her Instagram story.

In the screenshot, the Golden State Valkyries' girlfriend and her friend are having a conversation about the moon. Shane shared a picture of a full moon and praised it beauty while showing amazement at its movement.

Gransee gave a three-worded reaction to the conversation in the caption of her upload.

"keeping it real."

Kate Martin's gf Claire Gransee gives her reaction to a conversation with her friend. (Credits: @claire.gransee/Instagram)

Martin started her WNBA career with the LV Aces after being selected as the 18th pick in the draft. She mostly played a bench role observing the veterans and superstars like A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray work their craft.

The Aces did not secure Martin before the expansion draft giving the Golden State Valkyries an opportunity to bag the young star in her sophomore year. The move from Vegas to the Bay Area has given Kate Martin a chance to make a name for herself and prove her skills to the world.

While the WNBA is in the offseason, Martin has joined the Laces BC in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled. She is averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in the 3x3 format. The Laces BC have secured a playoff spot in their first Unrivaled season.

Kate Martin and girlfriend Claire Gransee spotted enjoying each other's company in scenic setting

Kate Martin and her girlfriend Clair Gransee were seen having a good time together in a scenic San Francisco setting. On Wednesday, a fan shared Martin's recent TikTok on X, formerly Twitter. The video featured the Valkyries star and her girlfriend walking around on the beach in the Bay Area.

The couple pointed at the camera at times while wandering around. The video also features the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Martin and Gransee reportedly started dating during their time together at the University of Iowa. The couple made their relationship public in June and since then, Gransee has been making cameos in the Valkyries guard's Instagram updates and TikTok videos.

While Martin has chosen to make a career in professional basketball, her girlfriend chose a different path. Claire Gransee has completed a degree in communications from the University of Iowa. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gransee is currently a human resource associate for Boston-based firm Publicis Sapient.

