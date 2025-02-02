  • home icon
Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces BC star endures rough shooting night in loss vs Angel Reese's Rose BC (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 1)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:52 GMT
Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces BC star endures rough shooting night in loss vs Angel Reese's Rose BC (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 1). (Image Source: Getty)

The Laces Basketball Club fell 83-69 to the Rose Basketball Club in a thrilling Unrivaled showdown on Saturday. Kate Martin came off the bench, while the Laces' starting lineup featured Stefanie Dolson, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes.

The former Iowa guard had a tough outing, struggling with shooting efficiency and failing to create scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Martin finished the game with eight points, shooting 3 of 11 from the field, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc. She converted her lone free throw attempt and added six rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes.

Kate Martin through 4 quarters

Martin wasted no time making an impact, getting off to a quick start. The former Las Vegas Aces guard scored four early points while also putting in a strong defensive effort.

In the closing moments of the first quarter, Martin showcased her quickness and sharp decision-making, swiping a steal before finishing a transition layup.

She carried that energy into the second quarter, staying aggressive on the offensive end. Though her 3-point attempts didn't fall, the Golden State Valkyries star found other ways to contribute, providing a much-needed offensive spark for the Laces.

By halftime, Kate Martin had recorded six points on 2 of 6 shooting, including 0 of 3 from beyond the arc. She made her lone free throw attempt while also grabbing four rebounds and tallying one steal.

Martin's shooting struggles persisted in the second half as she missed both of her additional 3-point attempts. Unable to provide the offensive spark the Laces needed, her scoring struggles played a role in the team's defeat.

In the second half, Martin shot 1 of 5 from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc. She managed to grab two more rebounds, but the most surprising stat was that she finished the game without recording a single assist.

Edited by Atishay Jain
