"I would love to step in for them": Kate Martin’s teammate open to potential partnership with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 01, 2025 14:43 GMT
As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, Caitlin Clark is set to enter her second year in the league as she will lead the charge for the Indiana Fever. The team’s star-studded backcourt remains intact, with Kelsey Mitchell recently re-signing with the franchise. Additionally, the Fever front office has been actively strengthening the roster through multiple offseason acquisitions.

Amid ongoing roster moves and speculation, veteran guard Julie Vanloo has expressed openness to the idea of playing alongside Clark and Mitchell in the future.

During a recent Twitter Spaces session, Vanloo was asked if she would be interested in joining the Fever. The Belgian star, set to play for the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA season alongside Kate Martin, first expressed her excitement about playing for the Valkyries in the upcoming season.

When discussing the possibility of teaming up with Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever, Vanloo initially recognized the difficulty of securing a starting role within the team's stacked backcourt. She admitted that if she were to join the Fever, she would likely have to take on a reserve role, given the presence of Clark and Mitchell.

However, when further pressed on the possibility of coming off the bench to provide relief for Clark or Mitchell, Vanloo did not rule out the idea. She emphasized that her experience could be a valuable asset for the Eastern Conference franchise, keeping the door open for a potential move in the future.

"I would love to step in for them, with my experience," Vanloo said.

Julie Vanloo made her WNBA debut last season with the Washington Mystics. The veteran point guard appeared in all 40 regular season games, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 34.6% from the field, including 32.4% from beyond the arc.

Julie Vanloo hails Caitlin Clark

During the same session, Julie Vanloo spoke highly of Caitlin Clark, praising the Indiana Fever superstar’s rapid development. The Galatasaray guard reflected on her matchups against Clark last season and noted how the young sensation grew stronger as the season progressed.

Vanloo pointed out that in the early part of the season, Clark primarily posed a scoring threat. However, as the season advanced, she evolved into an elite floor general, significantly enhancing the performance of her teammates.

