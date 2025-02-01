  • home icon
  Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces BC star struggles in loss against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls (2025 Unrivaled, Jan. 31)

Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces BC star struggles in loss against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls (2025 Unrivaled, Jan. 31)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 01, 2025 08:53 GMT
WNBA: JUN 27 Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces BC star struggles in loss against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls (2025 Unrivaled, Jan. 31). (Image Source: Getty)

Kate Martin and the Laces Basketball Club suffered a 75-73 loss against the Lunar Owls in an Unrivaled matchup on Friday. Coming off the bench, Martin joined the action while Stefanie Dolson, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes anchored the Laces' starting lineup.

The talented guard had a tough outing, struggling with her shooting and lacking composure while handling the ball. Surprisingly, she failed to register a single assist throughout the game, an unusual stat for her.

also-read-trending Trending

By the final buzzer, Martin finished with four points on 2-of-5 shooting, including 0-of-2 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed two rebounds but committed three turnovers in nine minutes.

Kate Martin through 4 quarters

The former Las Vegas Aces guard wasted no time making an impact. Going one-on-one against Shakira Austin, Martin showcased her skillset, executing a smooth move to score her first basket of the game. The Golden State Valkyries standout confidently attacked the paint, finishing a tough right-handed layup over Austin's contested defense.

Following her successful first attempt, Martin missed her next two shots, including one from beyond the arc. By halftime, Kate Martin had recorded two points on 1-of-3 shooting, along with one rebound and one turnover in six minutes.

Martin continued to struggle from beyond the arc after halftime, missing her lone 3-point attempt in the third quarter. However, she found success inside the arc, adding another basket to push her scoring total to four points by the end of the period.

In the fourth quarter, the young guard was unable to make an impact, going scoreless in the final stretch. Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls maintained their unbeaten streak, handing Laces BC their first loss of the competition.

Martin will return to action on Saturday and square off against Angel Reese-led Rose BC in what promises to be another exciting showdown in Unrivaled Basketball.

Edited by Atishay Jain
