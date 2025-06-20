Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate improves to 3-0 against Fever star (June 19) | 2025 WNBA Season

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries hosted Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Thursday. The Valkyries' three-game winning streak was snapped with an 80-71 loss against the league-worst Dallas Wings, and they were hoping to get back in the win column.

The Valkyries managed to do that with an excellent performance, overturning a 13-point deficit to defeat the Fever 88-77.

Kate Martin Stats Tonight and Game Recap vs. Fever

Martin came off the bench in the first quarter. She didn't have an immediate impact on the box score, but got on the board after making her second shot, a smooth turnaround jumper over Sophie Cunningham. Martin added three rebounds and one assist, playing for eight straight minutes.

Martin stayed in the game after the first timeout of the second quarter, playing another three minutes without resting. She added a rebound and missed her third attempt. With 1:47 left in the half, Martin had two points, four rebounds, one assist and a turnover. She was a +/- +1 as the Valkyries trailed 39-34.

She finished the half without adding to her tally. The Valkyries trailed 44-38 at the break.

Kate Martin followed the same rotation pattern to begin the second half. She quickly got up to nine points after making three of her next four shots in the quarter. Martin also had five rebounds, one assist and one turnover entering the fourth quarter.

Martin played 20:14 minutes off the bench, tallying nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. She shot 4 of 7, including 1 of 4 from 3, and was a +/- +12. Her impact was beyond the box score for the Valkyries again, as she impressed with her defense and intensity in hustle plays.

With this win, Martin improved to 3-0 against her former Iowa teammate, Caitlin Clark, who endured a rough night, shooting 3-for-14. Martin's two previous victories came last year when she was with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Valkyries have won four of their last five and are .500 on the season with a 6-6 record.

