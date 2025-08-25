"Keep Peddy and cut Sims": Fever fans push to sign 5'7” guard once Caitlin Clark returns from injury over other hardship players

The Indiana Fever have hit a skid with injuries piling up -- star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined and season-ending setbacks to Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson -- but a recent signing has given them a glimmer of hope.Shey Peddy, who joined the team on a hardship contract after Cunningham’s injury, has impressed despite Indiana going winless in her first two outings against the Minnesota Lynx.The 5-foot-7 guard tallied 10 points and four assists in her Indiana debut, then followed with 16 points in her second game, earning praise from Fever fans for her efficient scoring.“Shey Peddy, you’re appreciated.🫡,” one said.“I like Shey Peddy..Indiana should definitely keep her the rest of the season,” another said.“Shout out Shey Peddy, she is a legit hooper 💯🔥,” another commented.Some fans, however, wondered whether she would stay on the roster once Clark is back.“I’d keep Peddy and cut (Odyssey) Sims,” one said.When Clark returns, the Fever will need another guard to play alongside her. Sims has posted 7.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds through five games with Indiana.Here are more reactions to Peddy’s emergence:larry baker @bakerlarry84LINKAND HOW ABOUT SHEY PEDDY? 6-7 16 POINTS, I'D START HER IN THE STORM GAME, FOR REALManny @whenigomissingLINKShey Peddy shoulda been in the league she still got itFever coach Stephanie White praises Shey PeddyShey Peddy became the first Fever player since 2008 to knock down three or more 3-pointers in each of her first two games with the team. Her hot shooting and poise earned recognition from coach Stephanie White, who lauded her readiness.“She’s a pro,” White said (per Tony East). “She’s been around. She’s experienced, she’s stayed ready. Getting opportunities, especially when you’re on the floor with Kelsey and AB, work together, open things up. She’s been shot ready and she’s knocked down some big ones for us.”READ: Who is Shey Peddy? Know everything about Caitlin Clark's newest Indiana Fever teammateBefore signing with Indiana, Peddy appeared in six games with the LA Sparks, averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. Her best year came in 2022 with the Phoenix Mercury, when she posted 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.