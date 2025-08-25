  • home icon
  "Keep Peddy and cut Sims": Fever fans push to sign 5'7" guard once Caitlin Clark returns from injury over other hardship players

"Keep Peddy and cut Sims": Fever fans push to sign 5'7” guard once Caitlin Clark returns from injury over other hardship players

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 25, 2025 05:44 GMT
The Indiana Fever have hit a skid with injuries piling up -- star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined and season-ending setbacks to Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson -- but a recent signing has given them a glimmer of hope.

Shey Peddy, who joined the team on a hardship contract after Cunningham’s injury, has impressed despite Indiana going winless in her first two outings against the Minnesota Lynx.

The 5-foot-7 guard tallied 10 points and four assists in her Indiana debut, then followed with 16 points in her second game, earning praise from Fever fans for her efficient scoring.

“Shey Peddy, you’re appreciated.🫡,” one said.
“I like Shey Peddy..Indiana should definitely keep her the rest of the season,” another said.
“Shout out Shey Peddy, she is a legit hooper 💯🔥,” another commented.

Some fans, however, wondered whether she would stay on the roster once Clark is back.

“I’d keep Peddy and cut (Odyssey) Sims,” one said.

When Clark returns, the Fever will need another guard to play alongside her. Sims has posted 7.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds through five games with Indiana.

Here are more reactions to Peddy’s emergence:

Fever coach Stephanie White praises Shey Peddy

Shey Peddy became the first Fever player since 2008 to knock down three or more 3-pointers in each of her first two games with the team. Her hot shooting and poise earned recognition from coach Stephanie White, who lauded her readiness.

“She’s a pro,” White said (per Tony East). “She’s been around. She’s experienced, she’s stayed ready. Getting opportunities, especially when you’re on the floor with Kelsey and AB, work together, open things up. She’s been shot ready and she’s knocked down some big ones for us.”

READ: Who is Shey Peddy? Know everything about Caitlin Clark's newest Indiana Fever teammate

Before signing with Indiana, Peddy appeared in six games with the LA Sparks, averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. Her best year came in 2022 with the Phoenix Mercury, when she posted 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

bell-icon Manage notifications