Kelsey Plum includes Caitlin Clark's $233,468 teammate & A’ja Wilson in her dream lineup

Natisha Hiedeman and Aerial Powers know that Kelsey Plum doesn't shy away from confrontation on the basketball court. The LA Sparks star is a fierce competitor, and her perennial smile can easily be deceiving.

There have been moments throughout Plum's career where she gave a glimpse of the person nobody would want to mess with. Three years ago, she was ready to fight Powers after she was fouled hard in the Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx game.

Plum is also perhaps one of those players everyone would want on their team in heated moments. But who would Plum want to be on her side? She answered the question in a conversation with former NBA player Matt Barnes on this week's "All The Smoke."

"If you were in a team fight...who are three people in the W that you would want in your side?" Barnes asked, later expanding the roster to five.

Plum chose her Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson as her No.1 pick. Her second pick was her former Aces teammate A'ja Wilson. She made two other additions with DiJonai Carrington and Rhyne Howard.

"Am I including myself," Plum asked. [Timestamp 27:00]

Her last selection was Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, who is on a $233,468 contract.

Kelsey Plum showers praise on Aliyah Boston, a clue why she chose the Fever player in her dream lineup

Aliyah Boston is having one of her best seasons ever this year. She is averaging a career-high 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks and was voted as the All-Star earlier this month.

Kelsey Plum was one of the first players to credit Boston, even before she was voted as a starter. On June 26, Boston scored just 12 points, making only 4 of her 13 shots in an 85-75 loss to the Sparks.

After the game, Plum made a case for Boston to have her place in the starting lineup in the All-Star Game.

"Aliyah should be an All-Star starter," Plum said. "I mean, she has had a phenomenal year, extremely efficient."

The next part of her statement perhaps revealed why she took Boston on her dream team roster. Plum called the Fever player "tough" and "strong."

"She's super tough on the block; she's strong, very skilled," Plum added. "She has gotten a lot better. So give a lot of credit to her."

Perhaps it should be no surprise that Kelsey Plum chose Boston in her dream team.

