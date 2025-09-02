  • home icon
"Killin' it my girl" - Sophie Cunningham shows love to Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Brunson's fit for a wedding

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 02, 2025 05:37 GMT
Sophie Cunningham shows love to Jalen Brunson
Sophie Cunningham shows love to Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Brunson's fit for a wedding. (Photos: @alibrunson11 on IG and IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham dropped a major compliment to Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Brunson, on social media. The Brunsons went on a trip to France to attend a wedding, with Jalen and Ali dressing up nicely for the occasion. They also brought along their daughter, Jordyn James, for the trip.

In an Instagram post, Ali shared a lot of images from their family trip to France. It's the NBA offseason, so going on vacation has always been a part of the summer. However, it wasn't just a vacation for the Brunsons.

They attended the wedding of Jalen's agent, Sam Rose, to his girlfriend, Lena Cohen. Sam is the son of current New York Knicks president Leon Rose, who helped bring Jalen to the Big Apple. Sam is currently working for CAA, and some of his clients include OG Anunoby, Isaiah Jackson and Obi Toppin.

Ali Brunson's post was popular among her peers, which included Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever. Cunningham dropped an adorable comment for Ali, praising her simple and elegant style.

"Killin it my girl ❤️❤️," Cunningham wrote.
Sophie Cunningham commented on Ali Brunson&#039;s IG post. (Photo: @alibrunson11 on IG)
Sophie Cunningham commented on Ali Brunson's IG post. (Photo: @alibrunson11 on IG)

Cunningham has been all over social media recently since she has had a lot of time on her hands. She underwent knee surgery last month after suffering a torn MCL during a game against the Connecticut Sun. She's expected to make a full recovery, but she has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

In addition to social media, Cunningham launched a podcast with longtime friend and fellow Columbia, Missouri native, West Wilson, called "Show Me Something" under The Volume network.

Sophie Cunningham opens up on his political stance

After protecting Caitlin Clark earlier this season, Sophie Cunningham became an enforcer for the Indiana Fever. She also became a hero for fans and instantly got the attention of so many brands. There were also questions about her political preference since she's white and grew up in Missouri.

Cunningham's nickname was also "MAGA Barbie," which came from President Donald Trump's famous slogan. However, she told the New York Times that she's right in the middle and calls out both sides if they are wrong.

"All I have to say is I really am right in the middle, and I think a lot America is like that," Cunningham said. "In our culture today, you have to choose and you have to be an extremist, and that's just not me. So I agree with things on both sides, I disagree with things on both sides."

The New York Times also reported that Cunningham is earning more from her endorsements after protecting Clark than her entire WNBA salary.

