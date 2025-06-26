"Knew a little bit': A'ja Wilson's coach Becky Hammon makes massive statement on DeWanna Bonner's fallout with Caitlin Clark's Fever

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon addressed the DeWanna Bonner and Indiana Fever situation on Wednesday, ahead of her team’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun. When asked about Bonner’s fallout with Caitlin Clark’s Fever, A'ja Wilson's coach Hammon offered a refreshingly candid response.

She admitted to having limited information on the matter but acknowledged the existing relationship between Bonner and Fever coach Stephanie White. Hammon also noted that given Bonner’s experience and talent, several teams would likely be eager to bring the veteran forward on board.

"I only knew a little bit about it before," Hammon told reporters. "You know (Bonner) was with Steph too, so I know they have a pretty solid relationship. But for whatever reason, some things don't work out. Now there's like a DB sweepstakes."

DeWanna Bonner was officially waived by the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, just a day after reports surfaced about her desire to part ways with the team. Reflecting on her exit, Bonner admitted that her fit with the franchise didn’t unfold the way she had envisioned when she signed with them in free agency during the offseason.

Fever sign Aari McDonald after waiving DeWanna Bonner

The Indiana Fever wasted no time in honoring DeWanna Bonner’s request, promptly waiving the veteran forward and securing her replacement. The team re-signed Aari McDonald for the remainder of the season after the guard impressed during her earlier stint with the Fever under a hardship contract, showcasing her all-around game in just three appearances.

As for Bonner, her time with Indiana was brief. After signing a one-year, $200,000 deal in free agency, she featured in nine games, both as a starter and off the bench, averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More