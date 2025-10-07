Kobe Bryant's sister, Dana Evans & more react to Angel Reese's 'muggy' leopard print outfit at NBA courtside

The Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has officially started her offseason tours. After her sophomore season, Reese quickly took off for a beachside vacation with her friend. Her another stop was in Puerto Rico in a stunning leopard print dress, and her fellow WNBA stars were loving it.On Monday, Reese posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat game in Puerto Rico. The WNBA star wore a leopard print top and a matching skirt. The WNBA star also elevated her look with a golden clutch bag and a pair of matching leather heels.&quot;i just wanna be your favorite 😉🐆,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReactions poured in from WNBA, including her former Sky teammate and the current Las Vegas Aces player, Dana Evans.Evans reacted to the post with a one-word comment.&quot;Yes,&quot; she wrote, followed by two heart in eyes emojis.Angel Reese's Unrivaled teammate and Phoenix Mercury guard, Kahleah Copper, also reacted to the post. She posted a three-word message in the comment section.&quot;You look goodt,&quot; Copper wrote.Comments on the postLA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, also showed love to Reese's outfit and liked the post.Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia, liked Angel Reese's postAs the offseason has started, Reese is yet again busy with her life off the basketball court. She has recently resumed shooting for her podcast &quot;Unapologetically Angel,&quot; set to host big names from both the entertainment and sports industries. Angel Reese plans to push her acting level with a big moveThis offseason, Angel Reese made her acting debut alongside big names. The WNBA star appeared in Netflix's &quot;House of Dynamite&quot; alongside Hollywood stars like Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. On Sunday, when Reese arrived for the premiere of her movie, she made her intentions clear. &quot;I'm going to hire an acting coach... I model already, so it's like adding to the resume,&quot; Reese said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese has a very short role in the movie. She makes her appearance as a basketball player in the end. The WNBA star also shared that she got acting advice from Elba on the set. On her podcast &quot;Unapologetically Angel,&quot; the WNBA star further added that she wanted to pursue acting while she played in the WNBA and even when she was done playing in the league. &quot;House of Dynamite&quot; is set to release on Friday, Oct. 10.