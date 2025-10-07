  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Kobe Bryant's sister, Dana Evans & more react to Angel Reese's 'muggy' leopard print outfit at NBA courtside

Kobe Bryant's sister, Dana Evans & more react to Angel Reese's 'muggy' leopard print outfit at NBA courtside

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 00:23 GMT
WNBA: SEP 11 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA players reacted to Angel Reese's 'muggy' leopard print outfit at NBA preseason game [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has officially started her offseason tours. After her sophomore season, Reese quickly took off for a beachside vacation with her friend. Her another stop was in Puerto Rico in a stunning leopard print dress, and her fellow WNBA stars were loving it.

Ad

On Monday, Reese posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat game in Puerto Rico. The WNBA star wore a leopard print top and a matching skirt. The WNBA star also elevated her look with a golden clutch bag and a pair of matching leather heels.

"i just wanna be your favorite 😉🐆," she wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reactions poured in from WNBA, including her former Sky teammate and the current Las Vegas Aces player, Dana Evans.

Evans reacted to the post with a one-word comment.

"Yes," she wrote, followed by two heart in eyes emojis.

Angel Reese's Unrivaled teammate and Phoenix Mercury guard, Kahleah Copper, also reacted to the post. She posted a three-word message in the comment section.

"You look goodt," Copper wrote.
Ad
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, also showed love to Reese's outfit and liked the post.

Ad
Kobe Bryant&#039;s sister, Sharia, liked Angel Reese&#039;s post
Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia, liked Angel Reese's post

As the offseason has started, Reese is yet again busy with her life off the basketball court. She has recently resumed shooting for her podcast "Unapologetically Angel," set to host big names from both the entertainment and sports industries.

Ad

Angel Reese plans to push her acting level with a big move

This offseason, Angel Reese made her acting debut alongside big names. The WNBA star appeared in Netflix's "House of Dynamite" alongside Hollywood stars like Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. On Sunday, when Reese arrived for the premiere of her movie, she made her intentions clear.

"I'm going to hire an acting coach... I model already, so it's like adding to the resume," Reese said.
Ad
Ad

Angel Reese has a very short role in the movie. She makes her appearance as a basketball player in the end. The WNBA star also shared that she got acting advice from Elba on the set.

On her podcast "Unapologetically Angel," the WNBA star further added that she wanted to pursue acting while she played in the WNBA and even when she was done playing in the league. "House of Dynamite" is set to release on Friday, Oct. 10.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications