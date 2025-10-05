"Practice layups": Fans react as Angel Reese embraces new career ambitions with plans to hire acting coach

WNBA fans were not happy with Angel Reese's latest career decision. On Saturday, Just Women Sports posted that the Chicago Sky star had said that she wanted to hire an acting coach and add acting to her resume. &quot;I'm going to hire an acting coach... I model already, so it's like adding to the resume,&quot; Reese said at the premiere of her debut movie, &quot;House of Dynamite,&quot; featuring stars like Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WNBA fans didn't like Reese's comments and slammed the WNBA star for not being focused on her game. Reacting to the news, a fan suggested that the Chicago Sky star should rather work on her game.&quot;Practice layups,&quot; the fan wrote.Another fan warned Reese that unless she became really great at basketball, the audience wouldn't take her seriously. &quot;Work on your game mechanics first before people take you seriously. And nobody takes you seriously as a basketball player.&quot;One of the fans took a shot at the WNBA star and said that she should hire a basketball skill coach. &quot;Try hiring a coach to teach you how to shoot layups or a jump shot.&quot;One fan trolled Angel Reese and said that she would now be able to act like a basketball player. &quot;May be they will help her act like a basketball player too.&quot;Comments on the postMeanwhile, one of the fans commented that Angel Reese was acting spoiled.&quot;she doesn't need an acting coach she's already acting like a spoiled brat.&quot;Another fan made fun of the Sky star using &quot;resume&quot; about her acting.&quot;Damn!! I don't think anyone would have ever known that it was like adding to the resume.&quot;However, there were also some fans who were excited for Reese and reacted to the news with a series of fire emojis. Comments on the postAngel Reese shares her experience of working with Idris ElbaAngel Reese resumed her &quot;Unapologetically Angel&quot; podcast recording after her sophomore season came to an end. In the &quot;Exit interview my way&quot; episode, Reese spoke about her experience of working alongside English actor Idris Elba. &quot;That was really fun. My little acting part in there was cool, and I do really want to get into acting. During my [basketball] career and also after my career,&quot; Reese said. &quot;That experience was really fun. Those days are long. Like even for my little acting part, the little part I did do, was a long, long, long time.&quot; (Timestamp 17:23 onwards)Angel Reese has a guest appearance in the movie, and according to Bleacher Report, she appears in the final moments of the film. The movie is set to release on Netflix on Oct. 10.