"We truly make wrong people famous": Fans react to Angel Reese boasting about being "fine" while hoopin

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's bold statement about her beauty and basketball skills. In a video that went viral on social media, the Chicago Sky star said that just because she was &quot;fine&quot; didn't mean that she didn't put in enough work in basketball.&quot;Just because i'm fine does not mean that I don't take basketball seriously,&quot; Reese said on her &quot;Unapologetically Angel podcast. &quot;Like that whole gag, let's give it up. I'm sorry...being fine is [something that] I have to. It's my thing....but I also hoop.&quot;However, Reese's comment about calling herself &quot;fine&quot; didn't sit well with many fans. Reacting to the video on X, one of the fans brutally threw shade at the WNBA star.&quot;bro we truly make the wrong ppl famous.&quot;DK @dk0321_LINK@BricksCenter bro we truly make the wrong ppl famousOne fan trolled Angel Reese's game and said that she didn't seem to take the game seriously.&quot;She plays like she doesn't take it seriously even when she’s trying her hardest.&quot;Oden @yamotweetsLINK@BricksCenter She plays like she doesn’t take it seriously even when she’s trying her hardestOne of the fans poked fun at the Chicago Sky star and said that she looked like a sloth.&quot;Chill, we need to have confidence even tho we look like Sid the sloth.&quot;Acey GNX 🔥🎙️ @aceyflamezLINK@BricksCenter Chill, we need to have confidence even tho we look like Sid the sloth.A fan suggested that Angel Reese wasn't the right role model for youths.&quot;She is a horrible influence for the younger generation.&quot;O/USports @0usportsLINK@BricksCenter She is a horrible influence for the younger generation.A fan slammed the Sky star for her arrogance.&quot;The arrogance of this era is insanely gross.&quot;𝐋• @clarkkent415LINK@BricksCenter The arrogance of this era is insanely gross.&quot;If you took basketball seriously you would to be able to make layups and the reason you have a lot of boards is because you get 2 rebounds of your own on every shot..DUH!&quot;Big Dog Denver @bigdogdenverLINK@BricksCenter If you took basketball seriously you would to be able to make layups and the reason you have a lot of boards is because you get 2 rebounds of your own on every shot..DUH!Meanwhile, one of the fans trolled the Sky star for her inability to speak a &quot;coherent sentence.&quot;&quot;She desperately needs a speech therapist because she can't say a complete coherent sentence. How about spend 2 of those 24 hours to work on that speech impediment.&quot;Trojans4ever @lit_sauce100LINK@BricksCenter She desperately needs a speech therapist because she can't say a complete coherent sentence. How about spend 2 of those 24 hours to work on that speech impediment.Angel Reese gets honest about tension with Chicago SkyAngel Reese's comments about the Chicago Sky and the roster got her suspended for half a game. Things got more tense before the season ended, and she didn't appear in the last game. Weeks after the tension between the star player and the team became public, Reese finally addressed the situation. On the latest episode of her podcast titled &quot;Exit interview my way&quot; on Saturday, Reese said that for the first time in her WNBA career, she had prioritized herself. &quot;I'm just really grateful being able to just continue to believe in myself,&quot; Reese said. &quot;I think this is the first season where I really put myself first. I was like, 'Forget everything else.' Like, I have to put myself first for my own mental sake. Like I've gone through everything and seen everything.&quot;Reese said that she believed in herself and knew what she could bring to the table for a team. The Sky have missed the playoffs in both seasons since Reese joined the team.