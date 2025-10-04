  • home icon
  "We truly make wrong people famous": Fans react to Angel Reese boasting about being "fine" while hoopin

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 19:28 GMT
&quot;A House Of Dynamite&quot; Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Angel Reese boasting about being "fine" [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's bold statement about her beauty and basketball skills. In a video that went viral on social media, the Chicago Sky star said that just because she was "fine" didn't mean that she didn't put in enough work in basketball.

"Just because i'm fine does not mean that I don't take basketball seriously," Reese said on her "Unapologetically Angel podcast. "Like that whole gag, let's give it up. I'm sorry...being fine is [something that] I have to. It's my thing....but I also hoop."
However, Reese's comment about calling herself "fine" didn't sit well with many fans. Reacting to the video on X, one of the fans brutally threw shade at the WNBA star.

"bro we truly make the wrong ppl famous."
One fan trolled Angel Reese's game and said that she didn't seem to take the game seriously.

"She plays like she doesn't take it seriously even when she’s trying her hardest."
One of the fans poked fun at the Chicago Sky star and said that she looked like a sloth.

"Chill, we need to have confidence even tho we look like Sid the sloth."
A fan suggested that Angel Reese wasn't the right role model for youths.

"She is a horrible influence for the younger generation."
A fan slammed the Sky star for her arrogance.

"The arrogance of this era is insanely gross."
"If you took basketball seriously you would to be able to make layups and the reason you have a lot of boards is because you get 2 rebounds of your own on every shot..DUH!"
Ad

Meanwhile, one of the fans trolled the Sky star for her inability to speak a "coherent sentence."

"She desperately needs a speech therapist because she can't say a complete coherent sentence. How about spend 2 of those 24 hours to work on that speech impediment."
Ad

Angel Reese gets honest about tension with Chicago Sky

Angel Reese's comments about the Chicago Sky and the roster got her suspended for half a game. Things got more tense before the season ended, and she didn't appear in the last game.

Weeks after the tension between the star player and the team became public, Reese finally addressed the situation. On the latest episode of her podcast titled "Exit interview my way" on Saturday, Reese said that for the first time in her WNBA career, she had prioritized herself.

"I'm just really grateful being able to just continue to believe in myself," Reese said. "I think this is the first season where I really put myself first. I was like, 'Forget everything else.' Like, I have to put myself first for my own mental sake. Like I've gone through everything and seen everything."

Reese said that she believed in herself and knew what she could bring to the table for a team. The Sky have missed the playoffs in both seasons since Reese joined the team.

Nandjee Ranjan

