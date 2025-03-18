  • home icon
LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum throws down the gauntlet for ex-NBA sharpshooter, challenging him to tryout

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Mar 18, 2025 02:38 GMT
Former NBA sharpshooters Nick Young and Brandon Jennings expressed eagerness to join the LA Sparks' upcoming male practice player tryouts. A few days later, newly acquired Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum reacted, challenging Jennings to back up his talk.

On March 9, LA announced an open tryout for male practice players for the 2025 WNBA season, scheduled for April 12. The team's post went viral on social media, with countless male fans making inappropriate comments about wanting to get close to the Sparks' top players. This included Plum and sophomore forward Cameron Brink.

However, Young took things in another direction during Thursday's episode of "Gil's Arena." The ex-12-year pro quipped that he would dress up as a woman and try to earn a spot on LA's main roster.

"I'm gonna make the team. I'm going with a lace front," Young said. "I'm trying to be Juwanna."

When told that the Sparks were holding a tryout for male practice players, not a team tryout, Young doubled down on his stance.

"S**t, for me it is. I'm coming with a lace front," Young said.

The 2018 NBA champion, known for his offense, added that he would capitalize on his size and athletic advantage defensively.

"You could block some s**t out of here. You ain't gotta worry about being dunked on," Young said. "You know when you see somebody coming down the lane? Man, get that s*** out of here."
As for Jennings, he simply displayed confidence in being chosen for LA's male practice squad.

"I'm making the team. I'm making the practice squad," Jennings said.
On Monday, Plum took to X/Twitter and offered Jennings, last active in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, a chance to prove himself.

"(Brandon Jennings), great, I love to hear it. Pull up this Friday. I hope your cardio is good 'cause we're runnin'," Plum wrote.
However, Plum appeared to disregard Young's outlandish plan to masquerade as a woman for the tryout.

Rashad McCants on Nick Young gunning to make LA Sparks

Following Nick Young's remarks about pretending to be a woman to make the LA Sparks, fellow ex-NBA player Rashad McCants jokingly pushed back.

McCants laughingly noted that it would be unnecessary for Young to do so, as in 2025, he could just identify as a woman.

"Nick, you don't have to do all of that anymore. Just identify, bro," McCants said. (timestamp: 2:16:40) "Just say, 'I come in as a WNBA player today,' and they're gonna say, 'Okay, Nicholas Young is a she. That's cool.'"
youtube-cover
Afterward, seemingly sensing that the discussion was about to go off the rails, podcast host Josiah Johnson quickly changed the topic.

