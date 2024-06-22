LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty Player game stats and box score | June 22, 2024

The LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty clashed for the second time this week today. The Californians tried to get revenge after losing 93-80 on Thursday, but the Liberty took care of business and dominated their opponents to get the 14th win of the 2024 WNBA season.

As predicted in our preview, Dearica Hamby needed to step up in the absence of Cameron Brink and take the responsibility of carrying the offense for the Sparks. She scored 20 points on 6-11 from the field and 1-3 from 3-point range while grabbing six rebounds, dishing five assists and getting three steals.

Zia Cooke made a surprising appearance today, scoring 14 points off the bench, while Kia Nurse added 12 points and Stephanie Talbot contributed 11 units. The young Sparks team tried to make this a close game, but the Liberty proved to be a tough opponent.

On the other end, the Liberty's starting lineup put on a big show, especially their star duo, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. The forward/center scored 33 points today, shooting 12-for-19 from the field while grabbing three rebounds, dishing seven assists and recording three steals and six blocks.

Ionescu added 24 points, grabbing five rebounds and assisting teammates nine times to show that she's the perfect complement for Stewart again.

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty Players Stats and Box Scores for June 22

LA Sparks Players Stats and Box Scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Dearica Hamby 20 6 5 3 0 1 6-11 1-3 -14 Rickea Jackson 7 1 0 1 0 1 3-9 0-2 -26 Li Yueru 8 3 1 0 0 1 4-5 0-0 -14 Kia Nurse 12 1 1 0 0 3 4-12 2-8 -16 Aari McDonald 2 5 4 0 1 3 0-8 0-3 -11 Stephanie Talbot 11 8 7 2 0 0 4-5 2-2 12 Queen Egbo 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 -4 Layshia Clarendon 3 0 2 1 0 0 1-3 1-2 1 Rae Burrell 9 1 2 2 0 0 1-4 1-4 16 Zia Cooke 14 1 0 1 0 2 5-10 1-3 6

New York Liberty Players Stats and Box Scores

Player PTS AST BLK STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Kayla Thornton 20 6 0 1 0 0 7-8 6-7 16 Breanna Stewart 33 3 7 3 6 3 12-19 3-9 18 Jonquel Jones 14 13 5 0 0 2 6-10 2-4 15 Leonie Fiebich 7 7 5 1 0 3 3-9 1-5 16 Sabrina Ionescu 24 5 9 1 0 1 9-17 4-9 21 Kennedy Burke 0 1 1 2 0 2 0-2 0-2 -8 Marquesha Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -8 Ivana Dojkic 0 0 4 1 0 2 0-3 0-2 -20

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty Game Summary

The LA Sparks vs New York Liberty presented fans with big emotions, but the second quarter made a difference that marked the fate of the match.

The LA Sparks arrived at Barclays Center today ready to bounce back after losing to the Liberty two days ago. They showed a different face in the first quarter, winning 25-21. The Liberty picked up the level and came back with a 33-19 second-quarter win to take the advantage that they never lost.

The Sparks tried to make the game close, but the Liberty still won the third quarter by 27-23. The visitors won the final quarter by four points, losing the match 98-88 against the overpowered Liberty.

Breanna Stewart filled out the stat sheets and Sabrina Ionescu picked things right where she left them, leading their squad to the win and continuing their notable run in the 2024 WNBA season.