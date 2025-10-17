Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025: Where to watch, live stream, timing and more

This year's Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade will be the 3rd parade in the last four years. From being an underdog team to dominating the second half of the season and a clean sweep win in the WNBA Finals, this season, the Aces officially registered their name among the league's dynasties, and they are set to celebrate this win exactly like that.
The Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025 is set to begin on Friday evening on the Strip. The celebration event will start at the crossing of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The Aces will organize the rally at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.
Grammy award-winning names are set to embellish the grandeur of the event. According to the Las Vegas Sun, Grammy Award winner Ludacris and another Grammy Award winner and R&B singer, Mýa, will perform at the event. Crime Mob, the rap group from Atlanta, will also perform at the rally.
Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025: Timing
The Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Parade is set to start at 5 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) on Friday, October 17.
Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025: How to attend
For the fans who want to watch the event in person, the team has already rolled out the Do's and Don'ts of the event in their press release. With the event starting at 5 p.m. local time, the fans will be allowed to enter the Toshiba Plaza at 3 p.m. The event will run untill 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025: Where to watch
For those fans who won't be able to make it to the celebration in person, they can also enjoy the event on TV or even livestream. The Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Parade will air locally on KTNV-TV Channel 13 and Vegas 34 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Fans will also have to option to livestream the event on KTNV.com. Moreover, fans can also live stream the event on WNBA League Pass through a subscription.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces star will be joined by the Aces owner Mark Davis, the Aces dance team and the Las Vegas Raiders' cheerleaders, the Raiderettes.