Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: Starting lineups and depth charts for June 5 | 2024 WNBA Season 

The defending champions Las Vegas Aces will take their act on the road and visit the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on Wednesday. This game will be one of two matchups that the WNBA has slated for Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Aces enter the game after a tough four-point loss against the Atlanta Dream on May 31. Las Vegas has a 4-2 record for the season and prior to the loss, were able to beat the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever.

On the other hand, the Wings are coming off back-to-back losses against the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx. This is their first game at home after a long five-game road trip, with a 3-4 record for the season so far.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Injuries

The Las Vegas Aces reported that they have two players confirmed to be missing out versus the Wings. Kierstan Bell is still nursing a leg injury while Chelsea Gray has not recovered from her foot injury.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings also have two players on their injury list. Satou Sabally is out – with her reason undisclosed – while Jaelyn Brown is still down with an illness.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 5

Without Gray, the Aces will go through their deep guard rotation headed by Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Kate Martin came off the bench and had the most minutes during their last game against the Dream, logging 20 minutes. This team continues to rely heavily on their starting lineup, which has logged in more than 35 minutes per game, except for Kiah Stokes.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jackie Young Sydney Colson *Chelsea Gray Shooting Guard Kelsey Plum Kate Martin *Keirstan Bell Small Forward Alysha Clark Power Forward A'Ja Wilson Emma Cannon Center Kiah Stokes Megan Gustafson

Meanwhile for the Wings, Jaelyn Brown and Satou Sabally are still out, meaning Sevgi Uzin and Maddy Siergrst will likely get the nod to start. Kalani Brown has been given the most minutes off the bench, and the Wings using a nine-woman rotation during their last game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Arike Ogunbowale Jacy Sheldon Shooting Guard Sevgi Uzun Lou Lopez Senechal *Jaelyn Brown Small Forward Maddy Siegrst *Satou Sabally Power Forward Monique Billings Natasha Howard

Center Teaira McCowan Kalani Brown Stephanie Soares

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

The matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will be shown live on television through the BAlly Sports Southwest Extra, Fox 5 Vegas and SSSEN. A WNBA League Pass subscription is another popular choice for those who prefer to watch via online live stream.