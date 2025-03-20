"Lazy and uninformed" - Fever's new defensive stopper Brianna Turner rips 'stick to basketball' narrative

Newly signed Indiana Fever star Brianna Turner took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, to rip the "stick to basketball" narrative that urges athletes to refrain from chiming in their thoughts on other matters. Turner called out the narrative as she elaborated on the topic with a string of tweets.

"The 'stick to basketball' take is so lazy and uninformed. Why does an athlete have any less right to speak out than those in other careers??? How goofy would I sound if I said stick to teaching, banking, retail, etc. when I came across someone else’s opinion," Turner tweeted.

"Regardless of your career, you have a right to speak your opinions. I’m fully aware that not everyone will agree, but as long as it’s not discriminatory against others, I truly don’t see an issue. To each their own though 🤔"

This comes just a few hours after Brianna Turner shared a tweet about the US Department of Education and their spending. The tweet was met with a few people who told the 6-foot-3 forward to "stick to basketball."

Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's video with Brianna Turner

With the start of the 2025 WNBA season just two months away, players are starting to get back to work and the Indiana Fever is no exception. In a recent video shared by the team's social media on Wednesday, Brianna Turner was seen training with Caitlin Clark, officially introducing the two-time WNBA all-defensive player as part of the Fever.

Hyped by the duo's training footage, Fever fans took to the comment section to share their reactions.

"Oh yes we getting that 🚢 this season! Go Fever! 💛💙❤️" a fan commented.

"I can already tell Caitlin and Brianna are gonna be phenomenal teammates!! 🔥🔥🔥" a fan commented.

"We winning it all this year," a fan commented.

"Lab work🚨 Turner is much more athletic then we think. Girl can block shots! And very nice catching ally ooooops🔥" a fan commented.

"Finally the pieces are starting to come together 🥹 can’t wait for the rest of the team to get back for training camp," a fan commented.

"Bri got HEIGHT. CC doin her thing per usual," a fan commented.

Fans react to Clark's training video with Turner (Image: @indianafever IG)

Brianna Turner concluded the 2024 WNBA season averaging 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds for the Chicago Sky in 9.4 minutes of playtime per game while shooting 61.5% from the field. She is expected to add depth to the Indiana Fever's post rotation and contribute exceptional shot-blocking and rebounding abilities.

