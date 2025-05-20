"Least serious people on earth" - Dave Portnoy trashes WNBA after Chicago Sky coach speaks on racism probe involving Angel Reese

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is going after the WNBA for investigating reports of certain comments made toward Angel Reese. Hateful comments and racist remarks were allegedly directed toward the Chicago Sky All-Star when they played the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
The media asked Sky coach Tyler Marsh about these comments. In the interview, Marsh reaffirmed that they are complying with the league during this investigation. He added that they learned of the comments the same way everyone did — by hearing about the reports from others.
Marsh's interview was posted on X, and Portnoy reposted the clip with his reaction.
"The @WNBA are the least serious people on earth," Portnoy tweeted.
Portnoy is also being targeted by some fans who are calling for him to be banned from attending WNBA games. A petition has been started on the website change.org.
The ban accuses Portnoy of disrespecting the league's players and has named Angel Reese specifically. According to the petition, Portnoy has a history of harassing Reese online.
It also states that Portnoy has a history of using derogatory language and has shared links that lead to video evidence of such incidents. The petition garnered 1,029 supporters and has since been closed.
Portnoy himself has reacted to the petition in a rather unserious manner on X.
"This is a real petition 😂😂😂," Portnoy said.
Dave Portnoy calls out the WNBA for supposedly responding to trolls
The WNBA has launched an investigation into the reports of hateful and racist remarks directed toward Angel Reese. However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks the league is wrong for taking action.
Portnoy believes that the league is responding to online trolls, which in turn gives Indiana fans a bad image.
"The @WNBA can't get out of their own way. To issue a statement in response to trolls is a joke. It makes @IndianaFever fans look bad for no reason. It's like they won't be happy till they kill the golden goose." Portnoy tweeted.
He also added that he is willing to apologize if he's proven wrong, while also claiming that he is completely right.
Portnoy was in attendance during the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game when these comments were allegedly made.
Fever CEO Mel Raines has already issued a statement saying they are aware of the alleged comments made toward Reese. Raines said in her statement that they are working with the league in this investigation.