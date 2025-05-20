After cashing $350K, Dave Portnoy makes boastful $200,000 bet on Caitlin Clark against Atlanta Dream

Dave Portnoy, the owner and founder of Barstool Sports, is confident that Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell will help him win another huge wager. Portnoy just won big by betting that Clark would finish with a triple-double against the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Ad

Clark finished the season opener with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, which earned Portnoy a $350,000 payout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Portnoy could have another huge cash out worth $200,000 ahead of him, depending on how Clark and Mitchell perform against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. He placed a wager on Clark to get 12+ assists and to make at least four 3-pointers. He also wagered on Mitchell to score over 16.5 points and make at least three 3-pointers.

Aside from sharing the bets he made, he also made a high claim about himself.

"Number one Caitlin Clark fan, number one Fever fan, number one WNBA expert," Portnoy said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and 8.4 assists per game last season. She had nine games where she recorded 12 or more dimes, including a 19-assist game against the Dallas Wings on July 17. She also recorded 13 assists in three straight games last year.

Mitchell averaged 19.2 points and 2.7 made 3-pointers per game last year. She hit three or more shots from downtown in 23 games. Against the Sky on Saturday, she scored 15 points and made two shots from downtown.

Ad

Also read: Dave Portnoy stands with Indiana Fever fans as racism controversy spirals: "If I’m wrong I’ll apologize"

Dave Portnoy has a light reaction to a petition for him to be banned from WNBA games

Dave Portnoy appears to have drawn the ire of some WNBA fans following Saturday's season opener between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

Ad

Some fans have called for Barstool Sports' CEO to be banned from attending WNBA games. However, he appears to be downplaying it based on his response on X.

"This is a real petition 😂😂😂...," Portnoy tweeted on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This petition doesn't stem from his behavior during and after the Sky-Fever matchup. The person who originally made the petition states that Portnoy has a history of making racist remarks and using derogatory language. They also cited that he has targeted Angel Reese online several times in the past.

The person who began the petition said they started it to pressure the league to take action against Portnoy. This petition has already been closed, but has garnered support from 1,029 individuals.

The WNBA or the Indiana Fever has yet to respond directly to this petition regarding Dave Portnoy at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More