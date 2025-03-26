"Leave me alone": Kelsey Plum sends message to Caitlin Clark fans while making her stance clear on viral clip

On Wednesday, fans of Caitlin Clark, a standout for the Indiana Fever, attacked Kelsey Plum on X (previously Twitter). A fan shared a video of the LA Sparks star defending the 2024 Rookie of the Year at the All-Star Game last season. Plum, however, defended herself in the video after seeing the post.

The video showed Plum guarding Clark full court, and the three-time All-Star thought she should defend herself. According to the two-time champion, it wouldn't matter who she was guarding as he'd put in the same effort defensively.

"Dawg could have been CC, could have been my grandma. coaches made me pick up full court and deny the ball back, I tried 😂 (btw if you watched the Olympics/ world championships, when you play team USA, this is the style) k leave me alone bye 😂"

But the fans defended themselves against the accusation that they were making fun of Plum. According to one fan, the clip was used in reaction to the outcomes of a vote they were participating in.

"KP, they were referring to a poll that was done on here. Nobody questioning how you played. Us CC fans know you got the dawg in you. Nothing but love."

The fan who used the clip also defended their action on social media as they participated in an online event called "Muse Madness."

It's similar to March Madness, but the participants are X accounts that serve as fan pages. For them to advance, the pages need votes. The final matchup was between CaitlinClarkMuse and CurryMuse. However, the fan account for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was accused of using bots to try and win.

In the end, the fan page for the Fever star emerged victorious and won $1,000.

Plum has nothing but love and respect for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark was already the subject of a great deal of hype before her WNBA draft selection. Well-known celebrities like Plum knew what she was capable of on the floor, but they hadn't put her to the test yet.

However, that didn't hinder Plum from giving Clark the proper respect that she deserved. In an interview in February 2024, the former Las Vegas Aces spoke highly of the former Iowa star.

"I'm super happy for her, she can have it," Plum said. "I think it's really cool to see her do it in the fashion that she's doing it, bringing attention to the game... She's a baller. She'll be great."

What Plum said about Clark came to fruition as she made a name for herself in her rookie season. She also became an All-Star in her first year, where the viral clip of her being guarded by the veteran star came from.

