LeBron James co-signs friend's take on Fever recruiting vets DeWanna Bonner & Natasha Howard to aid Caitlin Clark

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James liked what the Indiana Fever did in the offseason, surrounding Caitlin Clark with veteran players. The Fever signed several experienced stars, such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner.

Ad

James' friend, Cuffs The Legend, praised the Fever for bringing in Bonner, whom he called the "perfect vet" for Clark. Bonner is a 15-year veteran, winning two WNBA championships with the Phoenix Mercury. She most recently played for the Connecticut Sun and became a free agent.

"King James" replied to his friend's post, pointing out Howard's acquisition as well. He liked that Bonner and Howard were able to play multiple positions, giving coach Stephanie White versatility for her lineups around Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Ad

Trending

"Natasha Howard too! They both can play 3-5 (if needed at times)," James tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark helped the Indiana Fever break a seven-year playoff drought, but they were swept in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Clark needed some veteran help, so the Fever went all in and brought four players with a total of seven WNBA championships between them.

It was a statement made by the Fever, fully investing in Clark, who helped the franchise and the city of Indianapolis make millions. They also brought in Stephanie White to replace Christie Sides while also overhauling their front office.

Ad

The Fever entered the season with the second-best odds of winning the 2025 WNBA championship, behind the New York Liberty and tied with the Minnesota Lynx. Clark is the current favorite to win the WNBA MVP award ahead of A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Caitlin Clark drops triple-double in season opener

Caitlin Clark drops triple-double in season opener. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever opened the 2025 WNBA season at home against the Chicago Sky. It was a highly anticipated matchup due to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. It didn't live up to the hype because of the Fever's dominance, but Clark and Reese getting into it in the third quarter made a lot of headlines.

Ad

Clark fouled Reese to prevent an easy layup, but officials deemed it unnecessary and called the Fever guard for a flagrant foul. Nevertheless, it didn't make an impact in the game as Indiana continued to pile up their lead and earn a 93-58 victory.

The Iowa product finished with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, plus two steals and four blocks. She went 6-for-13 from the field and hit four 3-point shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More