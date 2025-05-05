LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo floored by “sister' A'ja Wilson’s powerful statement through commercial

A'ja Wilson has released a Nike commercial on her first signature shoes, the A’One. In the commercial, she was seen playing with rhymes alongside a girl to enumerate Wilson’s accolades, including her unanimous MVP award from last season.

Ad

The commercial promotes the release of the A’One on May 6, which is set to have the “Pink Aura” colorway, the shade of pink seen in the clip.

Ad

Trending

After Nike released the advertisement, NBA superstars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed their excitement as they reposted the commercial on Instagram on Monday.

James was the first to post Wilson’s Nike commercial, calling her “sis” while acknowledging the impressive concept of the clip.

“Sis!!,” James wrote.

LeBron's IG story

Meanwhile, Giannis also used three emojis to explain how amazing the video was as he awaits the first shoe of Wilson.

Ad

“🔥🔥💯,” Giannis wrote.

Giannis' IG story

James and Giannis have been eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While James' LA Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Giannis failed to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Indiana Pacers, with both teams losing in five games.

Meanwhile, Wilson is expected to continue her dominance in the 2025 WNBA regular season. She won last season’s MVP trophy but failed to complete a three-peat for the Las Vegas Aces, who had won two straight WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Wilson has since become one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball, earning her first signature shoe line with Nike.

A'ja Wilson expresses feelings on new shoes with Nike

In a video posted by Nike, A'ja Wilson got candid on what it feels like to wear a signature shoe, describing her personal touch to the sneakers.

“Got a little flash to it. Pink is kind of my favorite color if you can’t tell. Everyone in the arena knows that you have on the A’One. The A’One is something that is durable, but at the same time, very comfortable. Obviously I love it. I’m playing in it.

Ad

"When you play, the last thing you want to think about is your shoes. We needed the traction to be great, because when you think about the movement, it’s not just a lot of up and down,” Wilson said.

A'ja Wilson is expected to lead the Aces once more this season as they look to win the title following last year’s loss. They tip off their regular season on May 16 against defending champions New York Liberty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More