Lexie Hull gets real on her fashion sense after partnering with Caitlin Clark's best friend Kate Martin: "Part of my pre-game routine"

Caitlin Clark is no longer the only connection between Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull and Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin. Hull and Martin signed with an athletic brand, with Hull opening up about her fashion sense amid the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Hull was asked about what goes into her preparation for her pregame outfits. She has amassed thousands of followers on social media, and one of her popular contests is her "tunnel fits." She even revealed that she's not like most WNBA players, as she doesn't hire a stylist.

"You have to pay for it, and you don't get to keep the clothes a lot of the time," Hull said. "For some people, it's too much of an ask and too much of a headache to do prior to a game. For me, that's part of my pre-game routine. It is in the schedule."

Lexie Hull and Kate Martin made headlines in late January when they signed a sponsorship deal with Athleta. Hull and Martin are starting to get recognized for not just being close to Caitlin Clark. They have their own unique style and personality that makes them stand out.

The two WNBA stars joined fellow basketball player Monique Billings, and Olympic legends Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky as part of the Athlete family. They will be part of the brand's Power of She Collective.

"I know first-hand the positive impact an uplifting and supportive community has on athletic performance and am grateful to be part of one that is helping the next generation of female athletes succeed," Hull said.

Meanwhile, Martin released the following statement:

"It's an honor to join the Power of She Collective alongside such an incredible group of athletes who are advancing both women's sports and female empowerment. I'm looking forward to working with Athleta to help elevate and recognize female athletes in the way they truly deserve."

Caitlin Clark being talked to about Unrivaled by Lexie Hull and Kate Martin

Caitlin Clark being talked to about Unrivaled by Lexie Hull and Kate Martin. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kate Martin and Lexie Hull remained active this WNBA offseason by signing with Unrivaled. Martin plays for Laces BC, while Hull is teammates with Angel Reese at Rose BC.

One of the biggest names who didn't join the league was Caitlin Clark, who chose to stay in Indianapolis to work out with new coach Stephanie White. Clark also decided to stay out of the spotlight after a very busy 2024.

Hull spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed that she and Martin are talking about Unrivaled with Clark. The Indiana Fever superstar has been watching their games in her free time and has expressed her support for both.

It will be interesting to see if Clark finally joins the new league next year, especially with two of her friends playing there.

