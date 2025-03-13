Indiana Fever and Rose BC star Lexie Hull recently shared her thoughts on playing with top point guards Caitlin Clark and Chelsea Gray. Hull is teammates with Clark on the Fever, while she and Gray are trying to lead Rose BC to the Unrivaled championship.

Ad

Speaking on the "Fieldhouse Files" podcast with Scott Agness on Wednesday, Hull discussed playing alongside Clark with the Fever and Gray with Rose BC. For her, it’s all about getting to her spots and trusting her guards to find her. However, she said it’s up to her to make the shot, and having confidence helps.

"It's just keeping my hands ready, keep running the floor," Hull said. "I think that's what's so great about playing with really great point guards. You do the hard work and they make the shots easy, so it's really great."

Ad

Trending

"Just trying to get open, get to the best positions I can, and I have confidence that they're going to find me and they have confidence that I'll be in the right spot. It's really great to kind of keep bouncing off both of them."

From 12:35 onward:

Ad

Lexie Hull was coming off her best season in the WNBA, breaking into the starting lineup late in the campaign and into the playoffs. She was vital in helping the Fever end their postseason drought.

Hull is also a role player for Rose BC. The team finished second in Unrivaled’s inaugural season and will face Laces BC in the single-elimination playoffs. If they win, Rose BC will battle the winner of the Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC matchup in the final.

Ad

As for Caitlin Clark and Chelsea Gray, they are two of the best point guards in women's basketball. Clark led the WNBA in assists per game as a rookie, while Gray's nickname is nicknamed the "Point Gawd" for a reason.

Lexie Hull credits Caitlin Clark for her shooting streak late last season

Lexie Hull credits Caitlin Clark for her shooting streak late last season. (Photo: IMAGN)

In her final 14 games last season, Hull was on fire from beyond the arc. She shot 60.4% from 3-point range during a critical stretch of the campaign. She explained to Winsidr how Caitlin Clark boosted her confidence in her shot.

Ad

"Honestly, it’s being able to play with more freedom," Hull said. "When you’re not getting minutes, it’s hard to go in and not feel the pressure to go in and try to get a good look to stay on the court."

"Caitlin finds people who are open, and I know that the shots will come. I just have to take advantage of them when they do. I put the work in, and I'm always trusting that the shot will come."

Ad

Clark and Hull are set to have a new coach and several different teammates in Indiana next season. The Fever currently have the fourth-best odds of winning the 2025 WNBA championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback