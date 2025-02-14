Lexie Hull’s boyfriend Will Matthiessen drops heartfelt 1-word message celebrating Valentine's Day

Lexie Hull has been a key player on the Indiana Fever as they have burst onto the scene into the WNBA. Her team has relied on her throughout her three year career in the league, but Hull has the support of her loved ones, including her boyfriend, MLB player Will Matthiessen. Matthiessen is celebrating Hull this Valentine's Day, posting pictures on Instagram accompanied by simple message.

"Valentine ❤️" said Matthiessen about Hull.

Matthiessen and Hull have been together for more than four years after meeting at Stanford University. Both have supported the other's athletic endeavors as Hull has found her way into the WNBA and Matthiessen is working through the Pittsburgh Pirate's farm system. Hull and Matthiessen are a prime example of how young athletes can support each other as they find success.

Hull and Matthiessen have taken the time to go on adventures together, including this one.

Lexie Hull's support system has helped her to improve her game, which she is showcasing in the Unrivaled league as a member of Rose BC. Hull recently turned heads at the Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament, where she walked out to a song by Boosie that was picked out for her by teammate Angel Reese.

Lexie Hull held her own in her first round matchup as well, despite falling to Rhyne Howard 12-7. Looking towards the 2025 WNBA season, Hull could play a key role in helping the Indiana Fever return to the postseason and make a deeper run.

Where does Lexie Hull fit on the Indiana Fever after their free agent acquisitions?

Lexie Hull played in 34 games for the Indiana Fever last season, scoring 5.5 points per game while shooting a blistering 47.1% from three-point range on two attempts per contest. Even though the Indiana Fever have been busy this offseason, bringing in DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham, Hull should still be a part of the bench unit for the Fever.

Hull's shooting ability makes her a key asset to the Fever's offense, spacing the floor for superstar Caitlin Clark as she tries to lead Indiana on a deep playoff run.

Regardless of what her role ends up being next season, Hull can rely on the support and love from her boyfriend as they continue to support one another's athletic endeavors.

