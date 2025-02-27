Lexie Hull shares fun moment of boyfriend Will Matthiesen’s remote work life during beach getaway

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull enjoyed a day off with her boyfriend, Will Matthiesen, on Wednesday. While playing in Unrivaled with Rose BC, Hull and Matthiesen visited Soho Beach House in Miami Beach, Florida.

Ad

Hull shared an Instagram story showing Matthiesen by the beach. Instead of relaxing, he was working and focused on his laptop.

"WFH" (work from home), Hull captioned her story.

Hull's story

According to Matthiesen’s LinkedIn, he is an analyst for the financial management company Sapient Capital. Hull and Matthiesen’s relationship dates back to their time at Stanford, where Hull was a standout basketball player and Matthiesen played baseball before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in MLB.

Ad

Trending

After a terrific 2024 WNBA season, Lexie Hull is representing Rose BC in the first season of Unrivaled.

Lexie Hull's Rose BC ranks second in the Unrivaled standings (6-4) after a rocky start to the season. They return to action on Saturday against Mist before closing out another week of competition against Laces on Monday.

Lexie Hull shares excitement about Indiana Fever's potential in 2025 WNBA season

Speaking with "Locked on Women's Basketball," Lexie Hull shared her initial thoughts on the Indiana Fever's offseason additions. The team signed key players like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson to bolster its championship hopes, fueling excitement among fans.

Ad

"I think we're just so excited and I'm still getting used to this, heading into my fourth year, every single season, every team looks so different with just the changes across the league and free agency and trades."

"It's hard to keep it all straight, but finally getting to our final roster and seeing what that's going to look like, I'm just excited about the leadership that's coming in and the experience that's coming in and that's all the way from the top at our coaches to all the way down to the people we got.

Ad

She added:

"I'm just excited to learn and hopefully we can have a greater and longer push in the postseason this year," Hull said. (8:40 mark)

The Indiana Fever have the third-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA championship (+450, per ESPN’s WNBA futures).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback