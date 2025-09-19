  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D wing fare in elimination Game 3 against Dream? (Sep. 18, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D wing fare in elimination Game 3 against Dream? (Sep. 18, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 00:15 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D wing fare in elimination Game 3 against Dream? (Sep. 18, 2025 WNBA Playoffs). (Image Source: Getty)

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever locked horns against the Atlanta Dream in a do-or-die Game 3 at the Gateway Center Arena on Thursday. The Dream had won Game 1 in commanding fashion before the Fever responded with a resounding victory in what was their first home playoff game in nine years.

Ad

For the high-pressure elimination game, Hull was in the starting lineup for the Fever as usual, alongside Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims.

Lexie Hull was slow to get going, but her struggles were overshadowed by the strong performances of Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. The former Stanford forward attempted two shots in the first quarter but failed to convert either. She scored two points in the period, both from the free-throw line, and also added one assist in eight minutes.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications