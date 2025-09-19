Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever's 3-and-D wing fare in elimination Game 3 against Dream? (Sep. 18, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever locked horns against the Atlanta Dream in a do-or-die Game 3 at the Gateway Center Arena on Thursday. The Dream had won Game 1 in commanding fashion before the Fever responded with a resounding victory in what was their first home playoff game in nine years.For the high-pressure elimination game, Hull was in the starting lineup for the Fever as usual, alongside Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims.Lexie Hull was slow to get going, but her struggles were overshadowed by the strong performances of Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. The former Stanford forward attempted two shots in the first quarter but failed to convert either. She scored two points in the period, both from the free-throw line, and also added one assist in eight minutes.