Lexie Hull is stunned by Pacers coming clutch in historic comeback win against Knicks

Lexie Hull was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world as the Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunning 138-135 overtime victory over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, thanks to clutch performances from Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith.

Nesmith buried six straight 3s to cut what was once a 17-point deficit to just two, and Haliburton capped regulation with a jaw-dropping stepback jumper at the buzzer — ruled a 2-pointer — sending the game into overtime instead of winning it outright. The Pacers then sealed the deal in the extra five minutes.

Reacting to the Pacers’ final score post on Instagram, Lexie Hull summed it up in one word:

“Sheeeeeesh.”

How historic was Indiana’s Game 1 comeback?

Before this game, teams in the playoffs were a winless 0-970 when trailing by 14 or more points with under three minutes to go in regulation.

Indiana became the first team since the 2003 Dallas Mavericks to record at least four postseason wins after coming back from 15+ point deficits in a single playoff run.

Since the 1997-98 season, NBA teams trailing by seven or more points in the final minute of regulation or overtime had only won four out of 1,644 games. The Pacers now own three of those wins, all in this year’s postseason.

Lexie Hull’s Fever teammates hyped up after Pacers’ thrilling win

Lexie Hull wasn’t the only Indiana Fever star buzzing over the Pacers’ dramatic win. All-Stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston also showed love for their NBA counterparts.

Even before the Pacers finished the job in overtime, Caitlin Clark was already fired up after Haliburton’s clutch bucket.

“PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM I’VE EVER SEEN,” she wrote on X.

Boston, meanwhile, wrote:

“PACERS ON TOP🔥🔥 let’s gooooo.”

Haliburton finished the night with 31 points and 11 assists, while Nesmith torched the Knicks from deep, hitting eight of nine 3-pointers on his way to 30 points.

Indiana got big contributions across the board, with four other players hitting double digits: Pascal Siakam poured in 17, Andrew Nembhard added 15, Myles Turner posted 14 and T.J. McConnell chipped in 10 off the bench.

Game 2 against New York is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

