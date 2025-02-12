"Lexie is loving hype cc": Fever fans up in arms after Caitlin Clark electrifies Indiana fans with hyped reaction

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was present for the Indiana Pacers' home game against their Eastern Conference rivals New York Knicks on Tuesday. She did her part in hyping the hometown crowd, which sent fans reacting on social media.

At the start of the second quarter of the Pacers-Knicks game, Clark, who was seated at courtside with Indiana Fever teammate Lexi Hull and Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones, was beamed on the giant screen of Gainbridge Fieldhouse and gamely egged on the crowd to cheer for the Pacers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans no sooner came up with their reactions to what Clark did on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lexie is loving hype cc," one fan highlighted the reaction of Hull to Clark's antics.

Expand Tweet

"Listen to that crowd roooooooooooar," a user pointed out.

"She's so unserious," another fan chimed in.

"Awesome," a comment simply put.

"Great to see these stars supporting each other!" a fan moved to underscore.

"Wow! Look at that!" a user basked in.

"The ultimate hype woman lfggggg cc," a hyped-up fan wrote.

Apart from Hull and Jones, Caitlin Clark was joined at courtside by fellow Fever All-Star Aliyah Boston and new teammate in DeWanna Bonner, who suited up for the Connecticut Sun last season.

Meanwhile, against the Knicks, the Pacers were looking to bounce back after losing to the LA Lakers in their last game on Saturday on the road. Indiana is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-22 record.

Tyrese Haliburton gives props to Caitlin Clark for her impact on basketball

Just as Caitlin Clark is supportive of the Indiana Pacers, the team is also rallying behind her as she continues to create an impact on the game of basketball.

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, in particular, has been impressed with how the WNBA Rookie of the Year has significantly helped the women's game, and women's sports in general, in just short a time, with no signs of slowing down just yet.

He moved to highlight it in an interview with Sports Illustrated on the sidelines of the Pacers' game against the San Antonio Spurs in Paris, France, last month, saying:

"When it comes to the game of basketball, she's probably top five most famous people that are playing right now just, in general. That includes our league as well. She handles it with such grace ... I mean, she's a superstar and really one of the first superstars that the W has had at that level, at the level she's at. What she is doing is amazing."

Caitlin Clark had an impressive WNBA rookie season after being selected first overall in the 2024 Draft out of Iowa. She finished her campaign with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games. He was an All-Star in her first year while helping the Fever return to the playoffs after eight years.

She was also widely credited for generating renewed interest for the league from both old and new fans, resulting in improved television viewership and gate attendance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback