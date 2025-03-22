Liberty star compares Caitlin Clark to Steph Curry for one major reason

Marine Johannes, who is making her return to the WNBA with the New York Liberty in 2025, had a major comparison for Caitlin Clark. The French veteran missed Clark’s rookie season, as she wasn’t on a roster in 2024.

Now back with the reigning champions, Johannes is well aware of the buzz Clark is creating in women’s basketball. In a video shared Saturday, during a conversation with Spurs legend Tony Parker and French national team star Nando De Colo, Johannes likened Clark’s influence to that of Steph Curry in the NBA.

"A bit like Stephen Curry," Johannes said in French. "I think that she and Paige Bueckers will be the future of the WNBA and women's basketball. What she's doing with her team is huge, everybody's talking about it. When the two of them will come to the league, I think it will evolve in the media, it'll be cool."

Even before she entered the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, Caitlin Clark was already drawing attention with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The point guard led her team to the national championship game in consecutive seasons, though her title dreams were dashed first by Angel Reese’s LSU Tigers and then by Kamilla Cardoso’s South Carolina Gamecocks.

Johannes and the Liberty will likely be one of the biggest obstacles Clark and the Indiana Fever will have to overcome to challenge for the championship. The French guard re-signed with the team Friday to help them defend their 2024 title.

“It is a special opportunity to add Marine – who believed in our vision since 2019 – to a team once again competing for a title,” Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “Marine’s floor spacing and dynamic ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and others will add another dimension to our offense in 2025.”

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever to have 41 games on national TV in 2025

Another testament to Clark’s impact on women’s basketball and the WNBA came in the form of 41 nationally televised Indiana Fever games for the 2025 season. That is eight more than the Las Vegas Aces (33) and nine more than the reigning champion Liberty (32).

NBA TV will broadcast 10 Fever games, followed by ION (eight), Prime Video (six), ABC (five), ESPN (five), CBS Sports Network (four) and CBS (three).

