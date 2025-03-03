Lisa Leslie shares honest feelings on working with Fever star Aliyah Boston: "Happy to be able to see her apply those things"

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie shared that she had the opportunity to work with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. Leslie was calling the Vinyl BC's Unrivaled game against the Lunar Owls on Saturday and expressed her excitement to see Boston apply the skills she learned during their training sessions in a live game.

"Im happy to be able to see her apply those things we talked about," Leslie said.

Aliyah Boston had a solid outing off the bench against the Owls, but Vinyl fell short, suffering a narrow 78-72 defeat. The two-time WNBA All-Star finished with eight points and three rebounds, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and a perfect 1 of 1 from the free throw line.

In addition to working with Boston, Lisa Leslie, the two-time WNBA champion, has also spent time helping refine Angel Reese's game during the ongoing Unrivaled. The WNBA legend recently mentioned that she plans to focus on improving Reese's layups ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Dearica Hamby praises Aliyah Boston's work ethic

Dearica Hamby, who is playing alongside Aliyah Boston in Unrivaled, recently praised the Indiana Fever center's work ethic. Hamby highlighted Boston's dedication to constantly refining her game in the gym and her strong desire to improve.

"AB...she's been super positive. Everyday in the gym working hard. For her to come out and have a solid day like that was important for her and for us," Hamby said of Boston after Vinyl's win over the Laces on Friday.

Boston, the former WNBA Rookie of the Year, has played 11 games in the 3x3 competition so far, averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Vinyl BC is currently ranked fifth in the standings with a 5-7 record.

