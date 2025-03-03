  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Lisa Leslie shares honest feelings on working with Fever star Aliyah Boston: "Happy to be able to see her apply those things"

Lisa Leslie shares honest feelings on working with Fever star Aliyah Boston: "Happy to be able to see her apply those things"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 03, 2025 02:26 GMT
Lisa Leslie shares honest feelings on working with Fever star Aliyah Boston: &quot;Happy to be able to see her apply those things&quot; (Image Credit: Getty)
Lisa Leslie shares honest feelings on working with Fever star Aliyah Boston: "Happy to be able to see her apply those things" (Image Credit: Getty)

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie shared that she had the opportunity to work with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. Leslie was calling the Vinyl BC's Unrivaled game against the Lunar Owls on Saturday and expressed her excitement to see Boston apply the skills she learned during their training sessions in a live game.

Ad
"Im happy to be able to see her apply those things we talked about," Leslie said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aliyah Boston had a solid outing off the bench against the Owls, but Vinyl fell short, suffering a narrow 78-72 defeat. The two-time WNBA All-Star finished with eight points and three rebounds, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and a perfect 1 of 1 from the free throw line.

In addition to working with Boston, Lisa Leslie, the two-time WNBA champion, has also spent time helping refine Angel Reese's game during the ongoing Unrivaled. The WNBA legend recently mentioned that she plans to focus on improving Reese's layups ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Ad

Dearica Hamby praises Aliyah Boston's work ethic

Dearica Hamby, who is playing alongside Aliyah Boston in Unrivaled, recently praised the Indiana Fever center's work ethic. Hamby highlighted Boston's dedication to constantly refining her game in the gym and her strong desire to improve.

"AB...she's been super positive. Everyday in the gym working hard. For her to come out and have a solid day like that was important for her and for us," Hamby said of Boston after Vinyl's win over the Laces on Friday.
Ad

Boston, the former WNBA Rookie of the Year, has played 11 games in the 3x3 competition so far, averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Vinyl BC is currently ranked fifth in the standings with a 5-7 record.

Also read: $202,000 WNBA champion makes her feelings clear on Aliyah Boston's work ethic: "Everyday in the gym working hard"

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी