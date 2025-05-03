"Looking like Mario sister" - WNBA fans react as A'ja Wilson pulls up in UConn gear ahead of Paige Bueckers clash

WNBA fans reacted to A'ja Wilson's shocking appearance in UConn gear for her first preseason game. The Las Vegas Aces star wore a striped overall over a UConn T-shirt.

Before showing up in the shocking outfit, Wilson had said in her social media post that Kiah Stokes had informed her that the dress had arrived. The two-time champion had to wear the dress because she had lost a bet to her Aces teammate.

Reacting to the post, one fan hilariously wrote that the Las Vegas star looked like Mario's sister.

"Looking like Mario sister bwahahahaha."

One of the fans recalled the time Chelsea Gray had to wear a USC bathrobe after losing a bet to A'ja Wilson.

"At least it’s cute! A’ja had Point Gawd out here in a South Carolina bath robe 😂😂😂," the fan wrote.

A fan instead said that Kiah Stokes had done her a favor because the outfit looked great on her.

"She did right by you tho! This is a nice get-up!😂👏🔥."

Fan comments on the WNBA post. (Credits: IG/WNBA)

"Damn that outfit is cute AF though!!"

One of the fans appreciated Wilson for being a good sport because she was entering the game against UConn star Paige Bueckers, who took the Gamecocks down.

"having to wear UConn gear at Paige Bueckers WNBA debut is tough. good sportsmanship from the GOAT tho," the fan wrote.

A fan wrote that Wilson looked like a true Husky in the outfit.

"She look like a true UConn Husky player 🐺," the fan wrote.

UConn's Instagram handle also reacted to the post.

"go Huskies 💙," the UConn IG handle wrote.

Fan comments on the WNBA post. (Credits: IG/WNBA)

Why did A'ja Wilson sport UConn gear despite being SC Gamecocks alumn?

A'ja Wilson and Kia Stokes - two proud alumni of USC and UConn - made a bet ahead of the 2025 NCAA national title game. Now teammates on the Aces roster, Wilson and Stokes agreed that they must wear the winning school's T-shirt when they appear for the first preseason game.

True to her words, like a good sport, A'ja Wilson showed up despite how hard it was for her.

A'ja Wilson gets honest about WNBA's gigantic growth

For many, A'ja Wilson is still the face of the WNBA. She had a star status before Caitlin Clark arrived in the league and she doesn't believe that the WNBA has changed drastically in recent years.

During the Las Vegas Aces's practice, Wilson spoke to the reporters before the preseason game against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. When Taylor Rocha of KTNV asked the two-time champion about the WNBA's growth, Wilson said that she always saw the league growing every year, which wasn't new to her.

"Women's basketball has always looked like this to me," A'ja Wilson said, via Taylor Rocha of KTNV. "I mean, it's always looked like it was blooming and blossoming because that's the world that I live in... It was just a matter of time, it didn't catch me off guard."

The Aces star was happy that the league was getting the due respect.

