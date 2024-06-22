"Love my Beats family"- Angel Reese shares special message from Beats by Dre after her standout night as Sky rookie

Angel Reese, one of several high-profile young stars who have taken the WNBA by storm this campaign, is already a celebrity. The seventh overall pick has transitioned almost seamlessly from LSU to her new home in the WNBA, and things seem to be going well off-court as well.

Reese signed a deal with the global music brand Beats by Dre and has been involved in a marketing campaign for their Beats Solo 4 offering. The player joined the likes of fellow female superstars Naomi Osaka and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Angel Reese is on Instagram.

Reese received a special note from the company, which she shared on Instagram. It said the following:

“Congrats to an amazing start to your WNBA career. Can’t wait to see our very own Chi-Barbie rocking these in the tunnel- Team Beats.”

While she did not show the actual headphones in the image, instead merely showing the box in the picture, she did thank the company for the heartwarming gesture.

“Love my Beats Family @BEATSBYDRE.”

The 22-year-old can be expected to be a part of further marketing campaigns with the company.

On the basketball front, Reese had the finest game of her rookie WNBA career against the Dallas Wings. In the team's 83-72 win, the Sky rookie had a double-double with 18 rebounds and 16 points.

Angel Reese enjoyed stellar beginning to life in the WNBA, seven double-double in a row

Reese has quickly become an integral part of the Chicago sky. She is not the only high-profile rookie on the roster, as second-overall Kamilla Cardoso has also enjoyed a similarly impressive start. That is despite Cardoso’s injury, which postponed her debut in the first place.

Regardless, Reese is on a bona fide roll, having produced double-doubles in each of her last seven games. This includes her best scoring performance thus far, coming against the Connecticut Sun, during which she produced 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Now averaging 12.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, Reese has had an utterly impressive transition to the WNBA, and her numbers can be expected to improve further as the Sky find their footing after a mixed start to the season.

Currently with a 5-9 record, the Sky are fifth in their conference and need to build on their latest win, which came after four straight losses.

Reese will enter her third clash with Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever this Monday. There is little doubt that Reese and company, notably Chennedy Carter, will also be itching to get their first win over the Fever.