"Love of my life": Ex-Fever Katie Lou Samuelson's husband Devin Cannady pours his heart out for WNBA star in emotional tribute

It's been an exciting past couple of years for Katie Lou Samuelson, who has taken on a number of different roles while also becoming a first-time mother. On Friday, the Seattle Storm forward celebrated another milestone as she turned 28.

To celebrate the occasion, her husband, Devin Cannady, posted a heartfelt tribute to the former Indiana Fever player on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life + best role model for our daughter," Cannady wrote on IG. "28; patience, faith, growth. Romans 8:28"

Devin Cannady posts a tribute to his wife Katie Lou Samuelson on her birthday. Credit: Samuelson/IG

Indeed, Samuelson and Cannady have experienced highs and lows in their relationship. Back in 2021, Cannady — a former Princeton Tiger who's had stints with G League teams and the Orlando Magic — extended his support to Samuelson after she became ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 protocols.

In February 2022, the pair announced their engagement; they went on to tie the knot in April 2023. Samuelson gave birth to their daughter Aliya in August that year, and just four months later, both athletes vied for a spot on Team USA's 3x3 roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Neither Samuelson nor Cannady, however, could make the cut.)

Within the same year that she became a mother and competed for an Olympic spot, Samuelson also joined the Vanderbilt women's basketball program as director of player development. Since Samuelson took on this role, the Commodores have made two consecutive trips to the March Madness tournament.

Though Samuelson is currently recovering from an ACL injury, the 28-year-old certainly has plenty more to offer in her basketball career.

"New knee, new me": Katie Lou Samuelson posts message of positivity following surgery on torn ACL

To Samuelson's credit, she remained upbeat after her season-ending injury. On May 17, three days after she underwent surgery to repair her torn ACL, Samuelson went on Instagram to post a personal update.

"New knee, new me," she wrote on IG. "Successful Surgery. The real journey begins now."

Once her knee fully heals up, Samuelson will look to bounce back in the 2026 season.

