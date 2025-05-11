"Love you Lou" - Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt message as ex-Fever Katie Lou Samuelson publicly lets out her devastation

Caitlin Clark wrote a heartfelt message for former Indiana Fever teammate Katie Lou Samuelson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Samuelson was waived by the Fever this offseason and signed a mutual contract termination agreement.

The former No. 4 pick signed with the Seattle Storm, joining a veteran team led by Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. It was her second stint with the Storm, spending the 2021 season in Seattle. But before it officially started, Samuelson suffered a devastating injury.

The Storm announced last week that Samuelson suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during practice. She penned a heartwarming post on Instagram following the devastating news.

"It’s been a little over a week since I got injured and the feelings then are still pretty much the dominating ones. Devastated. Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But the feeling I had both physically and mentally on the court before gives me the hope and confidence that I can get back to that place," Samuelson wrote.

The WNBA family sent their regards to Katie Lou Samuelson, with many players and personalities wishing her a full recovery. One of those players was Caitlin Clark, who wrote a simple message in the comments section.

"Love you Lou," Clark replied.

Caitlin Clark sends message to Katie Lou Sameulson. (Photo: @katielou33 on IG)

Caitlin Clark and Katie Lou Samuelson teamed up last season with the Indiana Fever, though the latter lost her place in the starting five toward the end of the campaign. Lexie Hull's play at the end of the regular season helped her earn the starting spot from Samuelson, who remained professional throughout the rest of her stint in Indianapolis.

After her contract with the Fever was terminated in the offseason, Samuelson signed with the Seattle Storm. However, she will be unable to play and has been ruled out for the season.

Seattle Storm to support Katie Lou Samuelson through her recovery

Coach Noelle Quinn felt devastated for Katie Lou Samuelson, who she described as one of the best players during the Seattle Storm's training camp. The Storm are expected to support Samuelson during her recovery, which will likely take nine to 12 months.

"First of all, heart goes out to her," Quinn said last week, according to ESPN. "The organization's going to be supporting her through this journey. It hurts my heart a lot because she's just a player that I feel like this was going to be a great year for her."

The Storm will have a mix of young players and veterans, who could make some noise this season. They start their season on May 17 against the Phoenix Mercury.

