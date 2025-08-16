"Love the realism of LeBron flopping" - Fans erupt over Caitlin Clark's amazing poster on LeBron James in viral NBA 2K26 gameplay

It has been a month since Caitlin Clark last played a WNBA game. As fans continue to await her return to action, a clip showing CC's likeness in a video game has gone viral on social media.In this clip, a simulation of Clark on NBA 2K26 is shown competing against the LA Lakers. This version of Clark is shown dunking over a virtual LeBron James and walking over his body after he crashes to the ground.This viral clip drew some hilarious reactions from basketball fans online.&quot;Love the realism of LeBron flopping to the ground like he got busted in the head by a baseball bat despite barely being touched,&quot; one fan tweeted.tired @tired7593LINKLove the realism of LeBron flopping to the ground like he got busted in the head by a baseball bat despite barely being touchedE Train Talks Sports @ETrainSportsLINKHaters will say this footage is from a video game.JayR🥶 @PKirongoLINKJust bc of this I will not be buying 2k26😪🥀VegasCheesehead @Shady_JustinLINKHonestly if they ever let her play in the NBA this is how I imagine it would goaaron @Aaron2644LINKDrama Queen in both real life and video game.🎲Wavy🎲 @Supreme23___LINKI’ll break my dam tv if this ever happenThough this 2K26 clip pits the two basketball icons against each other, Clark and James have had positive interactions over the past several months. As reported by Fever beat reporter Scott Agness back in the spring, CC first met the King when she attended the March 26 game between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers. According to Agness, the two Nike athletes got to converse outside the Lakers locker room.In the first few weeks of the Fever's 2025 campaign, James publicly supported Clark, tweeting about the All-Star guard after her season debut and upon her return from injury in mid-June.Clark has not suited up for the Fever since July 15, but fans are holding out hope that she'll be returning to help her team with their playoff push.Caitlin Clark gets impressive rating in 2K26 despite injury-riddled sophomore seasonClark's second year in the WNBA has been riddled with injuries, but that didn't stop the developers of the NBA 2K26 game from giving her a high rating. Among all WNBA guards in the video game, Clark has the best rating at 96.Polymarket Hoops @PolymarketHoopsLINKCaitlin Clark is the highest rated guard in the WNBA in 2K26 (96 overall) 🔥All in all, only three WNBA players have a better rating than Clark. These are Napheesa Collier (98), A'ja Wilson (97), and Breanna Stewart (97).Other WNBA players who received excellent ratings in 2K26 are Alyssa Thomas (95), Sabrina Ionescu (93), and Nneka Ogwumike (92). Satou Sabally (92), Jonquel Jones (92), and Angel Reese (90) round out the top 10.