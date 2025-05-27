Lucy Olsen receives birthday shoutouts from former teammate Kylie Feuerbach and sister Olivia

Washington Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen celebrated her 22nd birthday on Monday. Olsen, a former player of the Iowa Hawkeyes, received numerous greetings from former collegiate teammates and a family member.

Some of the shoutouts Olsen received came from teammates Kylie Fuerbach and Jada Gyamfi, who shared pictures from their time together.

"Happy birthday to my bestie gal. I love you. Have the most amazing day,” Feuerbach wrote.

Meanwhile, her sister Olivia Olsen also celebrated the guard's birthday with a picture of them, while praising her as a sister.

“Best sister ever!,” she wrote.

Lucy Olsen was picked 23rd in the second round of the 2025 WNBA draft by the Mystics. In her final season with the Hawkeyes, she averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

For the Mystics, Olsen has averaged 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game in the five matchups she has played.

The Mystics started the season with back-to-back wins before losing three straight games against the Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, and Phoenix Mercury.

Mystics head coach spoke about how Lucy Olsen proved her worth before the season

Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson explained why Lucy Olsen made it through the roster cuts before the season and why she deserved the spot on the team.

During a chat with the media on May 14, after the roster cuts were announced, Johnson said that he believed Olsen showed growth in just a short time with the team. He also emphasized how she fought for the spot against some of the veterans on the roster.

"I think just like everybody else … You know, how hard are you playing? Where's your growth? How many minutes can you spell? I don't necessarily see her in our first group, so how good can she be off the bench? How is she learning? How is she competing?,” he said.

"And honestly, it's still really early in her career. I mean, she hasn't played a first official game. So there's still a lot of growth for her to undertake, and so at this point, we're just encouraged to see how she can do it," Johnson added.

She has since scored in all but one of the first five games of the Mystics so far. Olsen is expected to continue playing as a spark plug off the bench for the Mystics this season.

