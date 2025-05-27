Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach shares wholesome collage for ex-teammate Lucy Olsen’s special day

Kylie Feuerbach greeted former Iowa teammate Lucy Olsen on her 22nd birthday. Feuerbach shared a wholesome collage for Olsen on Instagram on Monday to celebrate the Washington Mystics star's special day.

Feuerbach posted images of Olsen spending time with her on and off the court. The Iowa guard also included a short message for her friend on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to my bestie gal. I LOVE YOU. Have the most amazing day," Feuerbach wrote.

Kylie Feuerbach created a wholesome collage for her friend Lucy Olsen on her 22nd birthday, sharing it on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@kyliefeuerbach

Kylie Feuerbach and Lucy Olsen played together at Iowa for one season during the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. They helped the Hawkeyes exceed expectations in the first year of the post-Caitlin Clark era, finishing with a 23-11 record.

Iowa secured an NCAA Tournament spot for the 31st time in program history and reached the second round in this year's March Madness. Olsen and Feuerbach averaged a combined 25.0 points in the games against Murray State and Oklahoma. Olsen fared well in her final college basketball game, scoring 20 points and collecting five boards in Iowa's 96-62 loss to Oklahoma.

How Lucy Olsen fared in her first five WNBA games

Lucy Olsen declared for the WNBA draft this year and was selected with the No. 23 pick in the second round by the Washington Mystics. She made the opening-day roster after fellow rookie Georgia Amoore tore her ACL during practice before the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen (#33) looks on during a WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun on May 18, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Photo: Getty

Olsen has made five appearances for the Mystics, who have started the season with a 2-3 record. She played eight minutes in her WNBA debut against the Atlanta Dream on May 16, scoring two points and issuing one assist in Washington's 94-90 win.

Olsen went scoreless in her second game against Connecticut, missing both of her field-goal attempts in Washington's 90-85 victory. She picked up her scoring in her next three outings, averaging 3.7 points in the games against Golden State, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The results haven't gone their way during that stretch. Washington suffered narrow defeats against the Valkyries, Aces and Mercury, losing by an average of 3.7 points.

