"Magic and Bird moment except it's 4 different players": Fans declare Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers–led 2020 class as generational

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, along with UConn star Paige Bueckers, have all been hailed as generational talents by basketball fans. All four were part of the 2020 recruiting class and have been likened to NBA legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Bird and Johnson both entered the NBA in 1979, going on to leave an indelible impact on the game while creating one of the greatest rivalries in the history of basketball. They were inducted into the Naismith Basketball of Fame in 1998 (Bird) and 2002 (Johnson).

After Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to win the NCAA championship on Sunday, many fans on Reddit reacted to the successes achieved by the 2020 class.

"Magic & Bird moment except it's 4 different players," one fan wrote.

Fans react to the generational class of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Paige Bueckers. (Credits: Reddit)

"No exaggeration.What they did rewrote the blueprint," another fan wrote in agreement.

"It really does feel like that. These women are no doubt generational. It will be fun to watch them over the next decade to see just how generational they are," commented another fan.

Comments varied widely.

"Kamilla the only 2 time champ on the list!!!!," said one fan, referring to the Chicago Sky player from South Carolina.

"What I like to see is that they are spread out across different programs. That’s great for the growth of the sport," another fan chipped in.

"I should've asked if they were the greatest class of all time, generational is kind of an understatement tbh," another fan praised them.

Caitlin Clark rates Paige Buecker's game ahead of the WNBA draft

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark rated Paige Bueckers' overall game while praising the college basketball star. The Indiana Fever player was a special guest on "The Bird & Taurasi Show" during the NCAA title game on Sunday.

Speaking with WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird during the broadcast, Clark said:

"I think that one of the greatest things about her game is just her poise and her maturity. Nothing ever seems to faze her. She's always the same constant leader."

Bueckers is projected to be the top pick in this year's draft and will be entering professional basketball off the back of college success with UConn. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the point guard will fare in her rookie season.

