Marina Mabrey drops 5-word reaction after warm embrace with $215,000 teammate post Unrivaled win

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Mar 10, 2025 18:38 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx - Game Five - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Marina Mabrey played just her third game in the Unrivaled league, but she led her team, the Phantom BC to a big win against the Vinyl BC. The Phantom BC has had a poor season, and is currently ranked last in the league (4-10). Despite their position in the standings, the win garnered some wholesome reactions from the players.

The club's Instagram account posted a set of snaps from the win. One of the moments captured on camera was Marina Mabrey cheerfully hugging her $215,000 teammate Satou Sabally (per Spotrac) as Katie Lou Samuelson also stood beside them with a big smile.

Mabrey reposted a photo of the embrace on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Guys I didn't see this 🥺❤️."
(Picture Credit: Instagram/@marinamabrey)

This was team Phantom's first win since February 22, ending their four-game losing streak. Their last win also came against team Vinyl. Mabrey led Phantom, scoring a season-high 26 points on 8 of 13 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 shots from the 3-point line. The Connecticut Sun star also had 4 rebounds and a team-high 4 assists in the game.

Rickea Jackson hilariously asks fans to stop suggesting Marina Mabrey's name in her Miami chef search

LA Sparks small forward Rikea Jackson was in need of a personal chef, while she is in Miami, playing in the Unrivaled league. On March 3, the Mist BC star made a post on her Instagram story, asking chefs from Miami to message her.

"Miami chefs dm me," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Fans who have been following Marina Mabrey knew exactly whose name they needed to suggest to the Sparks star. Mabrey has recently been posting cooking videos while she is in Miami. One of the viral videos even showed her cooking while sporting a chef's toque and an apron.

It seems like Jackson started getting an overwhelming number of suggestions that named Mabrey as the right candidate for the job. She responded to this on her IG story, asking fans to stop talking about "some Marina."

"Please stop playing in my DMs talking about some Marina!!!! Y'all never take anything serious 😭," Jackson wrote.

