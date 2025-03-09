Satou Sabally embraces debuting braided hairdo in 5-words ahead of Phantom vs Vinyl Unrivaled game

Phantom BC's Satou Sabally arrived for the game against Vinyl BC with a new hairdo. In love with her new hairstyle, the Phoenix Mercury star posted a few pictures of herself rocking new braids.

Ad

In one of the posts on her Instagram story, Sabally posted a selfie in her car.

"In love w this hair," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@satou_sabally]

In another picture, she posted a selfie in her white top.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@satou_sabally]

Satou Sabally and the Phantom BC are facing the 4th seed Vinyl BC on Saturday night. While Sabally's Phantom holds the last [6th] spot in the Unrivaled league's inaugural season, the Vinyl BC holds the fourth seed with a 5-7 record.

Ad

So far Sabally has played 14 games for her club and averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in just over 13 minutes.

Satou Sabally reveals one player who made her join the Mercury

Satou Sabally could be a game-changer for the Phoenix Mercury after the franchise decided to make big changes to the roster. The German unicorn can be a big needle mover for the team with her versatile skillset on the court.

Ad

After signing with the Mercury, Sabally spoke to the reporters at the practice facility. When asked what factored into her decision to join the team, Sabally said that when Alyssa Thomas was acquired by the Mercury in the trade, it helped her make up her mind.

"She's been a legend," Sabally said about Thomas. "She was literally a vet that I hated in my rookie season because she demolished us. I hated her, but now I get to play with her and I couldn't wait for that."

Ad

"I'm super excited. Obviously, I was interested in Phoenix before (the Mercury acquired Thomas), but her saying yes just like, 'We have people that are like-minded and are on the same page.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Satou Sabally was drafted 2nd overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2020 WNBA Draft. After her fifth season with the Wings last year, she commented that it was perhaps her last year in the Wings jersey.

Sabally is one of the best all-around players in the league right now. She is not just a great scorer, but a great distributor as well. With a 6-foot-4 stature, Sabally has also proved to be a dominating presence on the defensive end. It will be interesting to see how Mercury rallies behind Thomas and the German southpaw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback